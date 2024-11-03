Former top US general claims that world currently possesses three superpowers

(MENAFN) In a significant statement made during a meeting of the American Bankers Association in New York, retired U.S. General Mark Milley acknowledged that the global power landscape has shifted from a unipolar era dominated by the United States to a multipolar one. Milley, who previously served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under both Donald and Joe Biden, identified the current superpowers as the United States, Russia, and China.



Reflecting on historical power dynamics, Milley noted that during the Cold War, the world was characterized by two superpowers. Following the Cold War, there was a brief unipolar moment where the U.S. stood as the sole dominant force. However, Milley asserted that this period has now given way to a more complex global environment, where multiple powers exert significant influence.



He emphasized the importance of monitoring China closely, highlighting its rapid economic growth and military ambitions. Milley remarked that China possesses the potential to challenge the U.S. on a global scale, making it a critical focus for American leaders.



Furthermore, Milley labeled Russia as an “acute threat” due to its extensive nuclear arsenal and its involvement in what he described as “the biggest ground war in Europe since 1945.” His remarks suggest that both Russia and China represent substantial challenges to U.S. dominance and influence.



Milley conveyed that the world has become increasingly intricate, necessitating a concerted effort from the U.S. to uphold the “rules-based order.” He warned that if this order were to collapse, the international community could revert to a mindset where strength determines survival. In this evolving geopolitical landscape, Milley’s insights underscore the complexities of maintaining stability and influence in a world where power is no longer concentrated in a single nation.

