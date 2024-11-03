Recent events on southern front escalates into significant military confrontations

(MENAFN) Recent events on the southern front have escalated into significant military confrontations, as the Israeli intensifies its aggressive operations against Lebanon, particularly targeting Hezbollah. The evolving tactics and strategies of both sides are becoming clearer, showcasing Israel’s ground incursions countered by Hezbollah’s defensive measures, including ambushes and airstrikes.



In the past few days, multiple attempts by the Israeli military to breach various operational zones along the southern border have been reported, all of which have met with resistance.



**First Operational Zone: From Al-Naqoura to Marwahin**

The 146th Division of the Israeli army has made efforts to penetrate the southern neighborhoods of the villages of Shihin and Al-Jabin. Concurrently, reconnaissance units have attempted to advance toward Wadi Hamoul; however, these initiatives faced significant opposition.



**Second Operational Zone: From Ramia to Rmeish**

Within the territory covered by the 36th Division—stretching from Ramia in the west to Rmeish in the east, which includes the area of Aita al-Shaab—Hezbollah has actively engaged Israeli communities. This ongoing targeting has significantly escalated tensions in this region.



**Third Operational Zone: From Blida to Houla**

The 91st Division operates in the area between Blida in the south and Houla in the north, where it controls the eastern periphery of the surrounding villages. Despite this control, the division has encountered considerable setbacks and has not achieved any meaningful progress following prior losses.



**Fourth Operational Zone: From Markaba to Ghajar**

The 98th Division, which spans from Markaba in the south to the occupied Lebanese village of Ghajar in the northeast, has witnessed attempts by infantry units to advance toward Kafr Kila. These efforts have not been without resistance.

