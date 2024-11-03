Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 BO Collection Day 2: Who's Ahead, Ajay Devgn Or Kartik Aaryan?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 : Both Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 witnessed massive numbers on its opening day, capitalizing on the Diwali holiday. However, Singham Again's star-studded cast together with Rohit Shetty's direction, continues to have hold a slight edge due at the box office.

On Day 2, Singham Again minted an estimate of ₹41.5 crore, which was closely followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which earned ₹36.50 crore on the second day of its release.

According to Sacnilk, Singham Again earned ₹85 crore in two days, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collected an estimated ₹72 crore.

Both the movies are an installment of already fan-favoured franchisees and have both had a unique appeal for the audience; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has drawn audiences with its blend of horror-comedy and the return of popular characters, including Vidya Balan's iconic Manjulika.



Meanwhile, Singham Again benefited from a star-studded ensemble, including cameo appearances by Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff, enhancing its appeal to a broad audience.

Both films are positioned well for continued success, with Singham Again's high-octane action sequences that have become synonymous with Rohit Shetty's cop universe, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's strong family-friendly appeal and nostalgia factor.

Exhibitors and trade experts are hoping that these star-studded franchise films help them recover some of the losses this festive season. Exhibitors had previously predicted that“Singham Again” has an edge as it has secured 60 per cent of the screens, while Kartik Aaryan-starrer“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” will occupy the remaining 40 per cent.

While speaking with news agency ANI, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh hoped for a“blockbuster” success of 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

“Both films are great. Bhool Bhoolaiyaa 3 is a horror-comedy, while 'Singham Again' is a cop drama. Both projects offer different variety of entertainment to the audience. I am happy that both are doing great business so far,” he said.

“If both films continue to do good business, then I would be extremely happy to see makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again throw a combined success party,” he added.



