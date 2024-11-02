UNCPGA Expresses Concern Over Increasing Global Conflicts, Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Seoul: The Council of Presidents of the United Nations General Assembly (UNCPGA) met in Seoul, South Korea, under the chairmanship of Dr. Han Seung-soo. HE Nassir bin Abdulaziz Al Nasser, President of the 66th session of the United Nations General Assembly, participated in the meeting.

This is the sixth meeting of the Council since its revival in October 2022, where members reaffirmed the principles and objectives of the UN Charter to promote peace, security and human rights.

Nine former Presidents of the General Assembly participated in the meeting, which its keynote address was delivered by Philemon Yang, President of the current session of the General Assembly.

The Council declared full support for the priorities of the Assembly under the slogan "Unity in Diversity" with a focus on revitalizing the Assembly and strengthening the Office of the President of the Assembly.

It expressed deep concern over the increase in armed conflicts worldwide, the growing polarization of the international community, and geopolitical division. It also noted the serious violations of the UN Charter and international law, and called for bold leadership in support of multilateralism.

The Council noted the humanitarian situation resulting from the conflict in the Middle East and expressed concern over the high number of civilian casualties in Gaza.

It also rejected the Israeli law that impedes the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and requested immediate humanitarian access.

It condemned the Israeli attacks on UN forces in Lebanon and expressed concern over the number of civilian casualties.

The Council also welcomed the ongoing ceasefire negotiations taking place in Qatar and urged all parties to the conflict to continue sincere diplomatic efforts as a first step towards creating the appropriate conditions for implementing a comprehensive peace plan based on the two-state model, in accordance with relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, as well as economic cooperation in the region.

The Council also expressed concern over the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and its humanitarian repercussions, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the need to prevent nuclear escalation.

It expressed concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan and called for support to the efforts of the UN in this regard.

The Council also discussed opportunities and challenges related to artificial intelligence and decided to form a committee of experts to submit proposals for a global framework to regulate it.

It agreed to establish a trust fund to support the management of its work.

It stressed that this declaration reflects the Council's commitment to international cooperation and exploring ways to enhance peace and security in light of current challenges.