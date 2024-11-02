Military Medics Not Being Turned Into Infantry - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, decided to strengthen medical services in the combat zone, therefore medical personnel from care facilities will be involved.

The spokesman for the General Staff, Dmytro Lykhovii, made the comment to Svoboda ,

Ukrinform reports.

"To this end, medics from facilities, i.e. hospitals run by the Army's medical forces, will be involved. I'd like to make an important clarification – medics will be put in medical positions only, despite the fact that the medical forces have servicemen not only with the medical profile. Medics, on the other hand, will perform their duties at the brigades' stabilization points," the spokesman said.

SBU detains FSB agents in Bukovyna spying on AFU convoys

He noted that this will be done on a rotational basis.

"It is a generally accepted practice where various elements of Ukraine's defense forces rotate between the front and the rear," Lykhovii explained.

According to the spokesman, the strengthening of the checkpoints by medics is being done at the request of the commanders of combat units. The main task is quick stabilization of the wounded on the spot. The sooner a wounded service member receives professional medical care, the greater their chances of survival.

"Once again, I emphasize that military medics are not turned into infantry, as some interpret. Military medics will continue to operate in their immediate profession, but deployed at the front line before they return to their base unit," Lykhovii noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, medical stabilization hubs of military units located in the areas of hostilities will be reinforced with specialized medical staff.