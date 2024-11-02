SIBUR To Use Green Energy To Reduce Carbon Footprint Of Production Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 October 2024 - SIBUR, Russia's largest producer of polymers and rubber, has agreed to purchase additional electricity from sources to reduce the carbon footprint of its production sites, in line with its ESG strategy.



The company plans to purchase 62,000 MWh of electricity generated at TGC-1 hydroelectric power to meet the needs of two of its production facilities: SIBUR-PETF and POLIEF, both of which manufacture polyethylene terephthalate.



The agreement will enable SIBUR to operate one of the sites, SIBUR-PETF, entirely on renewable energy, thus achieving one of the most ambitious goals outlined in its sustainability strategy.



In addition, the deal will increase the use of green energy at POLIEF, which already operates a solar power plant that provides approximately 25% of the electricity used for the production of Vivilen granules, which are made with recycled plastic (rPET).



According to its sustainability strategy, SIBUR aims to increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix fivefold by 2025 compared with 2020 levels. The company is already operating two solar power plants. In addition to utilising green energy, SIBUR is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from production through the adoption of low-carbon technologies.











