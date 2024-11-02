Fire erupts at British nuclear shipbuilding facility

(MENAFN) A **major fire** broke out early Wednesday at the BAE Systems shipbuilding facility in **Barrow-in-Furness**, located in northwest England, prompting a swift response from emergency services and raising concerns in the local community. According to local authorities, two individuals sustained injuries, likely from smoke inhalation, and were subsequently transported to a hospital for treatment.



The incident occurred around **12:30 AM**, and while the fire has caused significant disruption, have assured the public that there is no risk of a nuclear disaster. They emphasized that the safety protocols in place have effectively managed the situation, and that residents living in close proximity to the shipyard should remain indoors with doors and windows closed as a precautionary measure. Emergency services have evacuated individuals from the immediate area and confirmed that they have accounted for all nearby residents.



Images and videos circulating on social media depict a **thick plume of smoke** emanating from the shipbuilding facility, underscoring the intensity of the fire. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation by local authorities, who are working diligently to assess the situation.



This incident comes at a time when the UK is making significant investments to enhance its **nuclear submarine fleet**. The British government is in the process of developing four new **Dreadnought-class ballistic missile submarines**, which are expected to enter service in the **2030s**. These vessels are designed to replace the aging **Vanguard class** submarines and will be equipped with missile systems capable of carrying nuclear warheads, further strengthening the country's defense capabilities.



As emergency crews continue to manage the fire and investigate its causes, the community remains on high alert, while officials work to ensure the safety of both personnel at the shipyard and local residents.

