Grêmio Secures Late Draw Against Fluminense In Brasileirão Thriller
11/2/2024 7:00:21 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Maracanã Stadium witnessed an exciting match between Fluminense and Grêmio on Friday. The game ended in a 2-2 draw, leaving both teams with mixed emotions. Grêmio now sits at 39 points, maintaining their 11th position in the league table. Fluminense follows closely behind with 37 points.
Grêmio struck first in the opening half through Braithwaite's goal. However, Fluminense equalized before halftime, thanks to Arias. The second half saw Kauã Elias put the home team ahead. But Reinaldo's late penalty ensured Grêmio left with a point.
The match began with Fluminense controlling possession. Yet, they struggled to create meaningful chances. Grêmio exploited the spaces left by the home team. Their first opportunity came in the 13th minute when Reinaldo shot wide after João Pedro's advance.
Grêmio's counter-attacking strategy paid off in the 22nd minute. Reinaldo's initial shot was parried by Fábio, allowing Braithwaite to score. This setback prompted Fluminense to increase their intensity. Arias narrowly missed with a header from a cross.
Lima then forced a great save from Marchesín after penetrating the box. Fluminense's persistence finally paid off in the 41st minute. Arias received a pass and fired home, leaving the Grêmio goalkeeper with no chance.
The second half saw Fluminense take the lead through Kauã Elias. It seemed they would secure all three points. However, Grêmio was awarded a penalty in the dying moments. Reinaldo stepped up and converted, ensuring a share of the spoils.
This result keeps both teams in mid-table positions. They will look to improve their standings in the upcoming fixtures. Fluminense faces Internacional away, while Grêmio takes on Palmeiras at Allianz Parque next Friday.
