Qatar’S Defense Fair Deals Amount To $226 Million

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Qatar's of Interior and Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) closed deals worth QAR 842 million, equivalent to USD 226.5 million at the current exchange rate, during Milipol Qatar, a security and defense sector fair held in Doha, the Arab country's capital, from October 29 to 31, the Qatari state news agency QNA reported on Thursday (31).

According to data released by the Milipol Qatar Committee at a press conference, deals were made with various exhibitors. Qatar's Ministry of Interior concluded deals worth QAR 566.9 million (USD 152.5 million), and the Internal Security Force secured agreements totaling QAR 275 million (USD 73.9 million). QNA reports agreements between the ministry and companies such as Idemia, Al Mannai Trading Company, Sudair Medical Services, Multi Services Company, and BAE Systems.

The fair took place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center under the theme“Technology at the Service of Security,” featuring 42 countries, according to the Qatari news agency. The exhibition showcased the latest innovations and technologies in the field of security and facilitated discussions on topics relevant to the sector. The event featured 255 exhibitors from 26 countries and attracted 14,500 visitors.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Qatar News Agency/QNA

