Russians Launch 45 Attacks In Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Sectors Since Start Of Day

"Since the start of the day, 74 combat clashes have occurred at the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding their positions, and thwarting the Russians' plans. At the same time, the invaders continue to operate actively in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Lyman sectors," noted the General Staff.

It has been reported that border areas of Sumy region are suffering from Russian airstrikes. In particular, the invaders dropped eight aerial bombs in the areas of Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Zhuravka. A number of settlements in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, including Verkhnia Pozhnia, Tymofiivka, Pavlivka, Rohizne, Novenke, Basivka, and Pokrovka, have been affected by artillery shelling. Additionally, the enemy launched 22 airstrikes, employing 27 aerial bombs, targeting the territory of Russia's Kursk region.

According to the General Staff, in Kharkiv sector , the occupiers dropped two aerial bombs near Derhachi.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy attempted to advance twice during the day near Petropavlivka and Lozova. Fighting continues near Lozova.

The number of attacks in the Lyman sector has increased to 12. The enemy attacked near Druzheliubivka, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terniv, and in the Serebriansky forest. Four combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy did not conduct offensive actions but launched airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Petrivka, and Kostiantynivka, dropping eight aerial bombs.

The activity of the Russian forces remains high in the Pokrovsk sector . As many as 21 clashes of varying intensity have been recorded. Attacks have been repelled in the areas of Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka, and Selydove. Two battles are still ongoing near Vyshneve.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector . Near Ostrivske, Illinka, Novoselydivka, Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Vovchenky, Maksymilianivka, Dalne, Antonivka, and Katerynivka, there have been 24 combat clashes throughout the day, with 13 attacks still ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector , the enemy attacked the Ukrainian defenders' positions once in the area of Trudove.

In the Orikhiv sector , theinvaders did not conduct offensive actions but launched an airstrike with ten unguided rockets on Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the operational situation remains unchanged. The enemy conducted three unsuccessful assaults.

In other directions, there have been no significant changes in the situation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

As reported by Ukrinform, there were 170 combat clashes at the front yesterday.