Cambodia Seizes 7.39 Tonnes Of Narcotics During Jan-Oct Period Of 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Phnom Penh, Nov 2 (IANS) Cambodia has recorded a significant rise in both the number of people detained and the amount of narcotics confiscated during the first 10 months of 2024, according to an Anti-Drug Department report on Saturday.

The authorities had nabbed 21,659 drug-related suspects during the January-October period this year, up 29.9 per cent from 16,668 over the same period in 2023, the report said, adding that 742 suspects were foreigners of 17 nationalities.

A total of 7.39 tonnes of illicit drugs was seized from those suspects' possession in the first 10 months of 2024, representing a 171 per cent increase from only 2.72 tonnes over the same period in 2023, the report said.

Most of the confiscated drugs were ketamine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine tablets, heroin, ecstasy, and cocaine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cambodia has ramped up efforts in combating illicit drugs since August 2023 when Prime Minister Hun Manet took office.

He has ordered provincial and local authorities to stamp out drug distribution and usage at nightclubs and other entertainment facilities across the Southeast Asian country.

The kingdom has no death sentence for drug traffickers. Under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of illicit drugs could be jailed for life.