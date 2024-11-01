Aleshire & Wynder's Equity Partner Dave Aleshire Secures $550M For The City Of Richmond From Chevron

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

City Attorney Dave Aleshire

A victory for environmental justice benefiting both Richmond and the community. Settlement payments will be made yearly from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2035.

- Dave AleshireRICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aleshire & Wynder, LLP (A&W) is proud to announce its involvement in securing a major agreement for the City of Richmond, California, marking a milestone in the firm's commitment to delivering creative solutions for public agencies across the state. In a case that highlights A&W's expertise in municipal law and public negotiations, the firm's co-founding partner, Dave Aleshire, played a pivotal role in securing a $550 million agreement between the City of Richmond and Chevron Corporation.Richmond, a vibrant city on the San Francisco Bay, is home to the second largest refinery on the West Coast, owned by Chevron. A previous agreement, valued at $100 million, was set to expire, leaving a crucial gap in funding for environmental mitigation and community benefits. Working closely with community advocacy groups, Aleshire, serving as City Attorney, assisted in developing a novel approach-a barrel tax on refinery plant feedstocks estimated to generate between $60 to $90 million annually for the City.In a highly time-sensitive situation, with the deadline for a city ballot measure looming, Aleshire and a City Council subcommittee, then successfully negotiated a new 10-year agreement. This agreement, valued at $550 million, was presented to the public and approved by the City Council in 10 days. Following this, a resolution was passed that established a clear process for allocating these funds toward vital community initiatives.This project exemplifies the founding vision of Aleshire & Wynder: providing top-tier legal services to public agencies while fostering meaningful community transformations. Whether the project involves a small development, a large-scale refinery, or a city of any size, A&W's legal professionals excel in problem-solving, conflict resolution, and collaborative engagement with stakeholders to achieve impactful results.Through such engagements, A&W continues to transform communities, shaping the future of California's public agencies with both physical and social infrastructure improvements.For more information about this project or Aleshire & Wynder's work with public agencies, please contact:

