Crypto Takes A Step Back, Ready For Volatility
Date
11/1/2024 2:09:19 PM
Market Picture
The crypto market stumbled on the last day of October, losing over 5.5% in 24 hours as investors turned to profit-taking. The drop coincided with the Stock market entering a period of high uncertainty ahead of a mix of influential events: the NFP on Friday, the US election results on Wednesday and the Fed meeting on Thursday.
