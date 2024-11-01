Crypto Takes A Step Back, Ready For Volatility

Market Picture

The crypto stumbled on the last day of October, losing over 5.5% in 24 hours as investors turned to profit-taking. The drop coincided with the entering a period of high uncertainty ahead of a mix of influential events: the NFP on Friday, the US election results on Wednesday and the Fed meeting on Thursday.

The total crypto cap rolled back to $2.33 trillion, where the market consolidated in the 10 days to 25 October. While painfully sharp, it fits well with the upward trend that has been building since early September.

Bitcoin has fallen back just below the

$70K area, temporarily turning support into former resistance. After an impressive and rather unexpected attack on all-time highs, Bitcoin is now in news-waiting mode, ready to move either way from current levels. There will be no shortage of volatility and sharp reversals.

At the end of October, bitcoin was up 9.7% at $70K. In terms of seasonality, November is considered a successful month for BTC. Over the past 13 years, bitcoin has ended the month with a gain 8 times, with an average rise of 22% and an

average fall of 17%.