The Bloomerie Launches New E-Commerce Website, Expanding Access To Quality Floral Products And Unique Gifts

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Bloomerie, a beloved flower, plant, and home décor store located in the heart of Kitsilano is excited to announce the launch of its new website. This development allows customers to explore and purchase their favorite floral products, home décor, and exclusive gifts online, all from the comfort of their homes.About The BloomerieThe Bloomerie is a plant, home décor, and flower store in Kitsilano, BC . With the launch of its new website, The Bloomerie continues to innovate and provide exceptional service to its customers.The Bloomerie has long been known for its diverse selection of fresh flowers, unique plants, and a curated range of home décor items that enhance any space. With the launch of its new online platform, customers can now easily browse the store's offerings, place orders, and have their selections delivered right to their doorstep.“We're excited to extend our personalized services online and offer the same quality and care that customers have come to expect from The Bloomerie,” said Olena, owner of The Bloomerie.“Our new e-commerce platform allows us to reach more people in the community and share our love for botanical beauty with even more homes.”Explore Flowers, Plants, and Home DécorThe new e-commerce website offers three main categories: Flowers, Plants, and Home Décor.In the Flowers section, shoppers can find an exquisite selection of fresh, seasonal blooms, perfect for any occasion, from birthdays to wedding flowers . The Bloomerie also offers pet-safe flowers, a highly sought-after feature for Vancouver customers who prioritize their furry friends' safety.The Plants category includes a variety of indoor and outdoor options, catering to both novice and experienced plant lovers.Lastly, the Home Décor section showcases a range of unique items, such as vases, floral arrangements, and pots, each selected to complement any floral display or home space.Gift SelectionIn addition to its floral offerings, The Bloomerie provides a variety of one-of-a-kind gifts. The collection includes chocolates that look like postcards, small handmade felt toys from Peru, handcrafted emotional support toys, locally-made candles from Vancouver, handcrafted silver jewelry, and an array of handmade Christmas ornaments.These distinctive items make for thoughtful, personalized gifts for any special occasion. As the seasons change, The Bloomerie will also introduce Valentine's Day décor, Mother's Day gifts, Easter decorations, Thanksgiving arrangements, and other festive items, ensuring customers have access to exclusive and creative gift options year-round.Occasions and Custom BouquetsThe Bloomerie is known for its custom bouquet creations tailored to unique and memorable events. Whether it's a fashion show, a president's childbirth, Zambia's Independence Day, or any other special occasion, The Bloomerie goes above and beyond where other stores may refuse. One standout service is their ability to dry wedding bouquets and frame them as lasting keepsakes. The store's dedication to innovation ensures that no event is too specific or too challenging for its talented team.Customers can visit the new website at to explore the full range of offerings and experience the convenience of online shopping at The Bloomerie.

