Verizon And Wounded Warrior Project® Partner To Support At Least 1,000 Veterans With Upskilling

The partnership leverages Verizon's free Skill Forward program, a university backed, self-paced education opportunity available for any US resident over 17.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., November 1, 2024 /3BL/ - Verizon and Wounded Warrior Project® are partnering to support at least 1,000 veterans with upskilling between this year's Veterans Day and next year's Veterans Day. The partnership leverages Verizon's free Skill Forward program .

Participants in Verizon Skill Forward can access more than 250 free, credentialed courses through edX from four-year universities and distinguished institutions. Spanning over 80 unique professional certificate programs, users can pursue skills in high growth job fields like AI, business, coding, communication, finance, IT and more. The platform also provides access to tips, industry-specific events, workshops and a job board to support users' professional development and career transition.

“We are proud and honored to be partnering with Wounded Warrior Project® to help veterans achieve their career dreams. With their resilience and adaptability, veterans are an asset to any organization. Verizon Skill Forward provides veterans – and any US resident 17 years and older – a pathway to in-demand, tech-forward careers, thanks to free, university-credentialed courses,” said Donna Epps, Verizon's Chief Responsible Business Officer.

“We're grateful to Verizon for supporting wounded warriors as they build their careers and futures after service,” said Brea Kratzert Todd, WWP vice president of business development.“Verizon's ongoing commitment to our mission helps us keep our promise to always be there for those who served.”

According to a study from Call of Duty Endowment and ZipRecruiter, 33 percent of veterans are underemployed, despite having foundational skills and potential to thrive in a number of industries. The Verizon Skill Forward program is designed to pave a path to new career opportunities with free, university courses from edX.

Discounts & Savings For Those Who Serve

Verizon is committed to providing exclusive offers to active military, veterans and their families. Customers can take advantage of Mobile deals, discounts and savings with myPlan starting at just $25/month with 4 lines on Welcome Unlimited1.

Customers can also save on Fios Home Internet starting at just $45/month, which can be bundled with the Mobile + Home Discount to unlock even more savings.2

To check your eligibility and learn more about Verizon's military and veteran community offers, visit verizon/military .

