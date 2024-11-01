US Election: Democrats Eager To Defend 'Blue Wall' Wisconsin

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Nov 1 (IANS) With the election just days away, campaign signs for both presidential candidate Kamala Harris and candidate Donald are seen side by side along a main road in Door County, northeastern Wisconsin.

The east north central US state is one of the seven key swing states that could determine the outcome of this year's US presidential election, and it is also one of the three Rust Belt "Blue Wall" states that Democrats are eager to defend.

With a population of approximately 30,000, Door County's decisions aligned with the national outcome in the last seven presidential elections.

In 2016, Trump won Door County by more than 500 votes, while in 2020, Biden won here by less than 300 votes, making it a "super swing county" in a key swing state.

The southern part of the county is characterised by farmland and the central area is dotted with small towns, while the northern section boasts numerous attractions near Lake Michigan. The region has a strong foundation in agriculture and manufacturing, notably shipbuilding, as well as a thriving tourism and catering sector.

With a diverse population, voters from different backgrounds hold widely divergent views on issues such as the economy, immigration, and abortion rights.

At a polling station in Sturgeon Bay, a city in the county's central area, Democratic voter Jean Cookle, who worked in the education field, told Xinhua that she has a neighbour just two houses away who supports a different candidate, and they never discuss politics.

Paul, a 38-year-old landscape photographer who identifies himself as a "moderate," has already made his choice to vote for Harris, while his parents are staunch Republicans for religious and cultural reasons. "We try to be courteous and respectful. Since 2016 you either have to be or you're going to lose some family and friends," he said.

On economic issues, Republican voters are more likely to believe that the Biden-Harris administration's policies have caused inflation and that the economy was better during Trump's presidency.

In contrast, Democratic voters argue that the fiscal stimulus from the Trump administration also contributed to surging inflation, along with other factors, and that the current administration has successfully reduced inflation.

Republican voter Austin Vandertie is a six-generation small farm owner who raises 40 dairy cows and also grows soybeans and corn. The 25-year-old told Xinhua that his main concern in this election is inflation, as it has driven up the costs of feed and fertilizer, "basically everything that it takes for me to make a good product."

The cost of producing 100 pounds (45kg) of milk has increased by five US dollars, with the breakeven point rising to 22 dollars. "We're really not making any money because it has to go up just for us to break even," he said, attributing rising prices to the Biden-Harris administration's policies.

On top of inflation, Vandertie believes the current administration's immigration policies could negatively impact his farm business. The influx of illegal immigrants could lower labour costs for larger farms around the area, creating competitive pressure for small family farms like his.

On immigration issues, voters from the two parties generally hold different views. A larger number of Republican voters believe that the Biden-Harris administration's policies have led to a surge in illegal immigration, which they see as a threat to American jobs and public safety.

A recent Pew Research Centre survey revealed that 90 per cent of Harris supporters believe that illegal immigrants primarily take jobs that Americans are unwilling to do, compared to 59 per cent of Trump supporters who share that view.

Democratic voters, meanwhile, tend to be more diverse and are more likely to view the United States as a nation of immigrants, believing that immigrants have made significant contributions to the country's development and that a more open and inclusive immigration policy should be adopted.

Mario Micheli, whose grandfather immigrated from Italy, moved from Milwaukee to Door County several years ago. He started a small shop selling farmstead pasta last year. He told Xinhua news agency that he has long supported the Democratic Party and is backing Harris in this election because she strives for inclusivity rather than division.

Trump's strict immigration and protectionist trade policies, he said, could lead to an economic downturn in the United States. "It's just a recipe for disaster."

Among local voters, supporters of Trump tend to have negative views about Harris and vice versa. Trump supporters contend that Harris has accomplished little during her time as vice president and blame her for issues like inflation and the border crisis. Meanwhile, Harris supporters argue that Trump lies frequently, incites division, and has been convicted in criminal cases, thereby not fit for leadership.

Voters seemed to place a significant emphasis on personal likability and trustworthiness in their voting decisions, which often outweigh policy issues.

"(This election) I think it's a lot more about culture and opinions versus facts and policies, unfortunately," said Paul, a photographer.

Vandertie, the farm owner, is also deeply concerned about the lack of policy discussions in the election. He believes both parties need to focus on the policies that affect Americans' daily life.

"When they start going off on tangents, either one way or the other, either candidate, either political party ... it's a bunch of nonsense that folks shouldn't have to listen to," said Vandertie.

According to data from Real Clear Politics, as of Thursday, Harris' average support rate leads Trump by 0.2 percentage points in Wisconsin. In Michigan and Pennsylvania, the gap is also just a few tenths of a percentage point, all within the margin of error.

In 2016, Trump won these three "Blue Wall" states by relying on support from white blue-collar voters. In 2020, Biden reclaimed these states. In the upcoming election, these three states are also crucial to the path to victory, especially for Democrats.

With less than a week from the election on November 5, both Trump and Harris are campaigning across various key swing states, making a final push. On Wednesday, both candidates visited Wisconsin, highlighting the importance they place on the state.

In a tight election, whoever ultimately takes office in the White House, about half of American voters may feel disappointed. Looking ahead, political division has left voters feeling worried, even fearful.

Donna Hilsaveck, a 71-year-old retiree who preferred not to disclose her voting intentions, told Xinhua that this election is very turbulent and filled with anger. "It shouldn't be this diverse, they should all be able to talk without getting angry or threatening," she said.

Paul said that if Trump wins, he may exacerbate divisions among the public, causing many to feel disrespected and bringing the country backward socially.

"If Trump loses ... there will be an issue like there was four years ago. I think there could be something like that again, unfortunately. That scares me," he said.