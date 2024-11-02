Karan Johar Smiles Wide As Academy Inquiries About SRK’S Best Entry Scene

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who last directed 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', is smiling ear to ear.

On Saturday, KJo took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a Reel posted by the Academy Awards which shows the entry of Bollywood icon in the Karan Johar directorial 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

The Academy wrote in the caption,“A mother's intuition is always right. Film: KABHI KHUSHI KABHIE GHAM... Directed and written by Karan Johar Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor”.

Sharing the Reel on his Instagram Stories, KJo wrote,“This post made me smile wide”.

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' tells the story of an Indian multimillionaire family, which faces troubles and misunderstandings over their adopted son's marriage to a girl belonging to a lower socio-economic group than them.

Earlier, a war of words ensued between KJo and actress-director Divya Khossla as the latter accused Bollywood superstar and KJo's prodigy Alia Bhatt of buying the tickets to her own movie 'Jigra', produced by Karan's Dharma Production, KJo and Divya have come at loggerheads.

They both took to their respective social media handles, and engaged in mud-slinging without naming each other. While Karan took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and wrote,“Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools”.

Divya replied by sharing a quote on her Instagram Stories,“Truth will always offend Fools opposed to it”.

When she felt that she hadn't made her point, and her voice wasn't heard enough, she uploaded another Story. She wrote,“When you are shamelessly accustomed to stealing what rightfully belongs to others, you will always seek shelter in silence. You will have no voice, no spine”.