Hinen A Series: Ushering In A New Era Of Flexible Parallel Operation And Expansion In Home Energy Storage

Hinen A Serie boasts a robust paralleling capability

Hinen A Series RESS has flexible expansion features

DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amidst the shift towards green energy, the Hinen A series RESS stands out for its superior innovation and flexibility. It caters to the evolving needs of modern homes through advanced expansion and smart parallel capabilities.

The design philosophy of the Hinen A Series all-in-one RESS centers on providing a versatile energy storage solution tailored to meet the unique needs of different households and businesses. The Hinen A Serie boasts a robust paralleling capability. Users can interconnect multiple units using intelligent parallel technology, significantly amplifying the power output to a maximum of 150kW. This paralleling capacity enables the Hinen A Series to flexibly cater to the electricity demands of various residential and commercial buildings, as well as small-scale industrial facilities.



The Hinen A series all-in-one system also provides flexible expansion features. With a meticulously designed battery stacking scheme and cluster parallel technology, each cluster can stack 1-3 modules, allowing up to 6 clusters to be connected in parallel. Users can scale up from a 7.7kWh base module to a maximum of easily handling extended power outages or extreme weather conditions.



The Hinen A series offers a variety of product choices, including single-phase AC Coupled all-in-one RESS, single-phase hybrid all-in-one RESS, and three-phase hybrid all-in-one RESS, covering a power range from 3600W to 25000W. This range of options allows every user to enjoy a tailor-made power solution.

The Hinen A series is equipped with an intelligent power management system that can intelligently schedule according to users' power usage habits and demands. Users can monitor and manage the energy storage system in real-time remotely via the Hinen APP, with key data refreshed every 10 seconds, making power management more convenient and efficient.

With its flexible expansion capabilities and powerful parallel functions, the Hinen A series brings revolutionary products to the home energy storage market. Choosing the Hinen A series means selecting a flexible, reliable, and intelligent home energy storage solution. Experience the Hinen A series now and begin a new chapter in your smart green lifestyle.

About Hinen

Hinen Group, listed since 2004 with stock code 300787, is recognized for its robust product capacity and technological prowess. Its subsidiary, Hinen New Energy, is devoted to crafting residential energy storage systems, boasting integrated inverter and battery R&D. With a dedication to promoting energy independence globally, Hinen has expanded its reach with branches worldwide, offering localized, expert services.

