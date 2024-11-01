Mod Official Discusses Investments In Ukrainian Defense Industry With U.S. Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy of Defense Serhiy Boiev discussed with the delegation from the United States the investments to increase capabilities of Ukraine's defense industry.

This was reported by the MoD press service, Ukrinform learned.

The meeting was attended by the team from the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, led by Ambassador Bridget Brink, representatives from Congress, and national security advisor to the GOP leader in Senate, Robert Karem.

The parties discussed the prospects of attracting American in Ukrainian defense production.

Boiev thanked the American delegation for the decision to invest $800 million in the production of Ukrainian drones.

"This year, the production capabilities of our defense industry have significantly increased and have the potential for significant further growth. Investments from the U.S. can give a good impetus to utilize the opportunities our industry offers," he emphasized.

Boiev also briefed partners on the latest battlefield developments and current security challenges, including the deployment of North Korean troops.

The U.S. delegation agreed that Russia's cooperation with North Korea, Iran, and China poses a common threat to the interests of the two countries.

In addition, the parties discussed Ukraine's war plans and the pressing needs of its Armed Forces.

"The Defense Forces need the help from partners in restoring capabilities of our brigades, as well as in training and equipping our strategic reserve," Serhiy Boiev noted.

The U.S. delegation expressed interest in learning from Ukraine's experience in developing the Defense Forces in the conditions of Russia's full-scale armed aggression.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. imposed large-scale sanctions against Russia and third countries that are fueling the Kremlin's war effort.