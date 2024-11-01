Genpact Achieves The AWS Generative AI Competency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Strengthens Genpact's advanced offerings as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with full suite of AI, data and analytics, and machine AWS Competencies

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G ), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, announced it has achieved the Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency in Consulting Services. This recognition underscores Genpact's expertise in helping clients and AWS Partners implement generative artificial intelligence (AI) at scale. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Genpact offers advanced capabilities in data, analytics, and machine learning, positioning the firm to drive enterprise-wide AI transformation.

"Gen AI is not about productivity; it's about generating long-term value," said Riju Vashisht, Chief Growth Officer, Genpact. "By combining the power of Genpact's advanced technology expertise, industry knowledge, and operational experience with Amazon Web Services' cutting-edge gen AI capabilities, we are empowering clients to accelerate their gen AI journeys. Partners like AWS are key to driving efficiencies and delivering meaningful outcomes across the enterprise."

Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency underscores Genpact's proven expertise in helping clients accelerate AI adoption to boost efficiency, creativity, and productivity. Genpact provides end-to-end generative AI consulting services, guiding organizations from strategy to seamless implementation. By leveraging foundation models (FMs) and large language models (LLMs), clients can achieve faster, innovate faster, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer experiences.

"By leveraging generative AI on Amazon Bedrock, Genpact's riskCanvas financial crime platform is transforming how we manage and summarize alerts and cases," said Justin Morgan, Head of Financial Crimes Compliance, Apex Fintech Solutions . "The ability to automatically generate case summaries allows our analysts to focus more on investigations, significantly improving our efficiency. With the integration of LLMs, riskCanvas has not only accelerated our detection and prevention processes but also enhanced the accuracy and value we deliver across our financial crime operations."

With deep experience in AI, Genpact enables clients to create hyper-personalized customer experiences, automate routine tasks, and maintain data security and regulatory compliance. The firm also provides specialized training to equip organizations with the skills needed to build and sustain AI capabilities for the future.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G ) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.

