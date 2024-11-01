United States Car Wash Services Market Report, 2024-2028: A Deep Dive Of The Industry, Which Is Projected To Grow By $1.37 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. car wash services 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. car wash services market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.37 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by growing need for water-efficient car washing products, increasing new car registrations in the U.S., and increasing focus on routine service and maintenance of vehicles.

This report on the U.S. car wash services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The U.S. car wash services market is segmented as below:

By Type





Exterior Interior

By Method





Cloth friction car washing Touchless car washing

This study identifies the growing adoption of environment-friendly vehicle wash systems as one of the prime reasons driving the U.S. car wash services market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for professional and reliable cleaning and increasing number of new products launches related to car washing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the U.S. car wash services market covers the following areas:



U.S. car wash services market sizing

U.S. car wash services market forecast U.S. car wash services market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading U.S. car wash services market vendors. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



719 Auto S.p.A.

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc.

Autobell Car Wash Inc.

Cactus Car Wash

Car Wash USA Express

Crews Magic Hand Wash Car Wash

DetailXPerts Franchise Systems

GO Car Wash

Jacks Car Wash

Magic Hand Auto S.p.A.

Prime Car Wash LLC

Quick Quack Car Wash Holdings LLC

Speedwash Car Washes

Splash Car Wash

Super Star Car Wash

SuperiorWash Inc.

Tommys Express LLC

Wash Depot

Ziebart International Corp. ZIPS CAR WASH

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900