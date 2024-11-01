Donald Trump's Plan To Create New Cabinet Position To Reduce Cost Of Living

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former US President Donald announced a new proposal at a rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to create a Cabinet position focused solely on reducing the cost of living. He pledged that, if elected, he would prioritize cutting down the high costs Americans are currently facing through aggressive deregulation and targeted oversight.

Trump proposes new cabinet position for cost of living reduction

"I will create a new Cabinet position for a senior member of my administration who will be tasked exclusively with doing everything in the government's power to reduce the cost of living,” Trump , who is the Republican presidential nominee, told the crowd.

Executive order on Day One

On his first day in office, Trump promised, he would sign an executive order directing every federal agency to eliminate“every single burdensome regulation driving up the cost of goods.” "On day one, I will sign an executive order directing every federal agency to immediately remove every single burdensome regulation driving up the cost of goods," Trump said at the rally.

Criticism of current regulations

Trump criticized current federal regulations as obstacles to affordability and vowed his administration would make regulatory rollbacks a priority, saying,“We have so many regulations that hurt our country.”

Reports have suggested that Elon Musk , the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, could be tapped to lead a new“Department of Government Efficiency” to streamline costs and eliminate wasteful spending , although Trump did not confirm any specific names.

Acknowledgment of challenges ahead

Trump continued his campaign in Henderson, Nevada, urging supporters to remain optimistic about the country's future.“I'm asking you to be excited about the future of our country,” he said, acknowledging the challenges ahead.“That's not an easy thing to do when you see these clowns, these horrible, horrible people [in political office].”

Calling for a renewed sense of American optimism, Trump invited rally-goers to“dream big again,” assuring them that a Trump presidency would usher in“America's new golden age.”

His campaign has increasingly centered around themes of economic revitalization, government reform, and opposition to what he describes as unnecessary federal interference in daily life.