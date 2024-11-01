Complete Failure Of Centre: AAP On Double Murder In Delhi's Shahdara On Diwali Night

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) As a 40-year-old man and his teenage nephew were shot dead and a ten-year-old boy was in Delhi's Shahdara on Diwali night, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday criticised the BJP-led Central for the worsening law and order situation in the national Capital and termed it a complete failure of the Union government.

The shocking double murder took place while the were celebrating Diwali outside their house in the Farsh Bazar area around 8 P.M. on Thursday night.

A of the incident that went on social media, shows Akash Sharma (40) and Rishabh Sharma (16), both wearing yellow kurtas, preparing to burst firecrackers, when the accused reached the spot on their scooter.

According to the family and eyewitnesses, the men came on a scooter and touched Akash's feet, before they opened fire on him and the others standing there. Krish Sharma, the ten-year-old son of Akash Sharma suffered injuries during the shooting.

As they fled on their scooter after committing the murder, Rishabh Sharma ran after the assailants but was also shot by them.

Talking to IANS, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The law and order situation in Delhi has been quite distressful for the last few days. Big gangs are now active. We used to hear about such crimes in Mumbai, but, the situation of Delhi has really worsened. There were also reports of over 60 rounds fired in Delhi's Welcome area recently."

"On the day of Diwali, two members of a family were shot dead in Delhi in front of everyone. The Centre is responsible for the worsening law and order situation of the national Capital," he added.

He further asserted that the Centre has failed in controlling the law and order in the national Capital.

"The Centre has failed in maintaining the law and order situation of Delhi. If the government is unable to handle law and order and traffic then how will they rule Delhi," he stated.

Bharadwaj further counted ways which will control such things in the future.

"There is a need to recruit in Delhi Police. They should not use them for politically-motivated purposes. They should be allowed to work as professionals. Political interference of the BJP should stop now. Then only, the Delhi Police can work properly," he added.

The Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over services except for public order, Delhi Police and land, as per a Supreme Court order and the law and order in the national Capital is controlled by the Union Home Ministry.