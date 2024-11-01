Karnataka Tourism To Host A Roadshow In Paris, Showcasing State's Diverse Attractions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mysore Palace: A stunning blend of Indo-Saracenic architecture, illuminated in all its grandeur.

Medieval Architecture at Vijaya Vittala Temple built in the 15th century AD at Hampi Karnataka

Hoysaleshvara Temple: A Magnificent Testament to Hoysala Architecture

Bidar Fort: A majestic 15th-century fortress in Karnataka

Panther at the Kabini Tiger Reserve

Roadshow on 4th November Aims to Strengthen Karnataka's Presence in the French and Highlight the State's Sustainable and Diverse Offerings

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Karnataka Tourism is set to host an exclusive Roadshow in Paris on November 4, 2024, to promote the state's extraordinary blend of rich heritage, scenic landscapes, and vibrant culture to the French travel market. Held at the prestigious Castille Paris, this event aims to strengthen ties with French tourism stakeholders, enhance Karnataka's visibility in the European market, and attract a greater number of international travelers.The delegation will be led by senior officials from the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, and key representatives from Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), Jungle Lodges & Resorts, and leading industry stakeholders. The roadshow will serve as a dynamic platform for B2B meetings, offering French travel agents, tour operators, and media a closer look at Karnataka's vast tourism potential.Karnataka's rich tourism tapestry offers something for every traveler. Visitors to the roadshow will be introduced to:UNESCO World Heritage Sites – including the stunning ruins of Hampi, the monumental architecture of Pattadakal, and the exquisite temples of Belur and Halebidu, are celebrated globally for their historical and architectural significance.Pristine Beaches and Scenic Coastline – with destinations like Murudeshwar, Gokarna, and Karwar offering an idyllic retreat along the Arabian Sea.Adventure and Wildlife – Karnataka is home to well-known wildlife sanctuaries such as Bandipur, Nagarhole, and Kabini National Parks, which are famous for their diverse flora and fauna and offer an excellent setting for wildlife safaris and nature tourism.Bustling Urban Experiences – Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, known as India's leading IT hub, offers a unique blend of cosmopolitan vibrancy, with historical landmarks, gardens, shopping, and an innovative culinary scene.The roadshow will also highlight Karnataka's commitment to sustainable tourism, showcasing eco-tourism initiatives and responsible travel options available across the state. It will present Karnataka as a responsible travel destination and offering ample opportunities for travelers to immerse themselves in the state's natural beauty and cultural diversity.Karnataka's varied attractions resonate with the preferences of French travelers, who seek diverse, intriguing experiences. By promoting the state's rich offerings, the roadshow will provide an ideal opportunity for French industry partners to discover unique travel itineraries that blend heritage, adventure, wellness, and eco-friendly tourism options, catering to solo travelers, families, and groups alike.The Paris roadshow is part of Karnataka Tourism's larger vision to strengthen international partnerships and boost the state's appeal among global travelers. Following successful roadshows and exhibitions in Europe, Karnataka continues to position itself as a leading travel destination for cultural enthusiasts, nature lovers, and adventure seekers.

Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka

