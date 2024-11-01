Coating Resins Market Worth $57.34 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is the leading for coating resins. The booming economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam the growth in the region. Acrylic resin is an ideal choice for architectural coatings in Asia Pacific. It is in high demand, as it is a low-cost material that provides excellent chemical- and photochemical resistance, stain protection, and water resistance and has superior adhesion to surfaces than other resin types.

Asia Pacific is a rapidly developing region with opportunities for companies keen to invest in high-growth markets. The sustainable coatings (low-VOC) segment is estimated to be one of the leading technology trends in this region as well as globally. By 2030, China is projected to play a key role as the emerging superpower in shipping. The country is expected to see the highest growth in commercial fleet ownership, contrasting Greece and other European countries. Additionally, the economic development of India is expected to become a giant driver of global trade in order of magnitude like China. These developments are expected to drive the demand for coating resins in the marine & protective coatings application.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the coating resins market report are Dow Inc. (US), Allnex GmbH (Germany) (PTT Global Chemical), Covestro AG (Germany), Arkema SA (France), BASF SE (Germany), Huntsman International (US), Synthomer plc (UK), Nan Ya Plastic Corporation (Taiwan), Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), DIC Corporation (Japan).

Browse Adjacent Market:

Resins and Polymers Market Research

Reports

Related Reports:



Paints & Coatings Market -

Global Forecast to 2029



Architectural Metal Coatings Market -

Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of

America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit

TM

or follow us on

Twitter ,

LinkedIn

and

Facebook .



Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email:

[email protected]

Research Insights:



Visit Our Website:



Content Source:

PressReleases/coating-resins

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED