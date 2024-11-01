Voice Over Internet Protocol (Voip) Global Market 2024 To Reach $229.83 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 14.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The voice over internet protocol (voip) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $119.14 billion in 2023 to $134.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cost savings, mobility and flexibility, evolving consumer preferences, scalability and ease of expansion, increased remote work.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The voice over internet protocol (voip) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $229.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on quality of service, compliance with regulatory standards, voice analytics and business intelligence, energy efficiency measures, focus on user education and training.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market

The growing adoption of broadband is expected to drive the growth of the voice over internet protocol (VoIP) market in the coming years. Broadband refers to high-speed internet connections that transmit data at faster rates than traditional dial-up connections, enabling quick and simultaneous access to various online services and content. Broadband plays a crucial role in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) by delivering high-speed internet connections that ensure clear and uninterrupted voice communication over the internet.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market Share?

Key players in the market include Verizon Communications Inc., Comcast Corporation, Orange S. A., AT&T Inc., Charter Communications Inc., Vonage Holdings Corp., Altice USA Inc., Teléfonos de México S. A. B. de C. V., Cox Enterprises Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Sprint Corporation, TalkTalk Group plc, RingCentral Inc., Patton LLC, San Antonio Telephone Co., OneVoice Communications Inc., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Microsoft Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, Nextiva Inc., 8x8 Inc., CallHippo, Dialpad Inc., Evolve IP LLC, Frontier Communications Corporation, Google LLC, LogMeIn Inc., Intermedia. net Inc., MegaPath, Momentum Telecom Inc., NetFortris Inc., Ooma Inc., Star2Star Communications, TPx Communications, T-Mobile US Inc., Telenor ASA, Telecom Italia S. p. A., KT Corporation.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the voice over internet protocol (VoIP) market are focused on developing strategic partnerships to drive revenues in the market. Strategic partnerships in the VoIP industry can enhance service offerings, expand market reach, and drive innovation through collaborations with hardware manufacturers, telecom providers, and software developers.

How Is The Global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Integrated Access Or Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking, Managed IP PBX, Hosted IP PBX

2) By Access Type: Phone To Phone, Computer To Computer, Computer To Phone

3) By Call Type: International VoIP Calls, Domestic VoIP Calls

4) By Medium: Fixed, Mobile

5) By End User: Consumers, Small And Medium Businesses, Large Enterprises

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market

Asia-Pacific was the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market Definition

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is a communications technology that enables people to communicate via audio over the internet rather than via a traditional telephone line. VoIP enables making a call directly from a computer or a special VoIP phone.

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global voice over internet protocol (voip) market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on voice over internet protocol (voip) market size, voice over internet protocol (voip) market drivers and trends, voice over internet protocol (voip) market major players and voice over internet protocol (voip) market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2024



Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2024



Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.