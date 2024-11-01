Dubai Real Estate Collaboration Can Build 'Greatest City In The World'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dubai's growing assembly of more than 22,900 brokers can combine to help build the greatest city in the world through a shift to more collaborative practices.

That is the vision behind a first of its kind educational programme aimed at transforming the Dubai property market, with brokers maintaining healthy, ethical competition, while also forging partnerships that benefit the broader community.

Launched by Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, the 'Real Estate Blueprint' offers a series of unique events and training initiatives combining to create a community hub for brokers focused on learning, networking, and building professional skills.

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties

The first of these events, 'The Game Changers', drew almost 3,000 paying real estate professionals to the Coca Cola Arena last week.

Dubai's first ever ticketed property show saw Al Msaddi share the stage with top US broker and reality TV star, Ryan Serhant, and Dr Mahmoud AlBurai, Dubai Land Department's Senior Director, Real Estate Policies and Innovation.

“Through this event, and the others to follow, we're shifting from the outdated mindset of one-way competition to a more collaborative effort, where brokers and agencies work together to foster a resilient and dynamic market,” said Al Msaddi.

“This is a new approach focused on collaboration, ethics, and sustainable growth. Game Changers laid the groundwork for this transformation, and represented a commitment to raising the standard across the brokerage landscape in Dubai.”

During the event, Al Msaddi told brokers they had the opportunity to be part of building the greatest city in the world thanks to the visionary leadership of H H Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

That message will be a central theme running through the 'Real Estate Blueprint' programme of events and training initiatives, which deliver latest insights on data analysis, sales strategies, market trends, and branding.

“By sharing knowledge and collaborating, we're paving the way for a more connected and transparent industry where brokers can thrive,” said Al Msaddi, who has generated sales worth billions of dollars, and trained thousands of agents, in building the emirate's largest real estate brokerage.

Underlining Dubai's status as a leading destination for real estate investment, a recent market report from fäm Properties revealed sales worth AED141.9bn in Q3 2024,setting an all-time record for a single quarter.