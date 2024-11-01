

Kia shatters the previous total October sales record – set in 2023 – by 16-percent All-time best October totals for Kia's electrified and SUV – up 30- and 19-percent, respectively

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America achieved both its best-ever October sales, with 68,908 units sold, and best-ever October dealer sales. These records were driven by impressive growth and standout performances across its lineup of electrified vehicles and SUVs.



STRONG DEMAND FOR ITS ELECTRIFIED AND SUV MODELS POWERS KIA AMERICA TO BEST-EVER OCTOBER SALES

Sales of Kia's all-electric (EV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid (HEV) vehicles increased by 70-percent, 65-percent, and 49-percent respectively compared to last year, which helped the brand achieve its highest-ever sales for electrified models in October. Additionally, SUV sales reached a record high for the month, accounting for 73-percent of total sales, illustrating the ongoing popularity of Kia's SUV lineup.

Three Kia nameplates – Sportage, Carnival, EV6 – set new October sales records while four other Kia models – Sorento (+23-percent); Telluride (+14-percent); K5 (+12-percent) and Soul (+10-percent)– posted significant sales gains as compared to the same period last year.

"A number of Kia's electrified models and SUVs realized double-digit sales increases, propelling Kia to our best October sales performance in company history," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Kia continues to appeal to a broad range of consumers as we offer 10 compelling utility models many with a choice of all-electric, plug-in hybrid, hybrid and ICE powertrains. As the all-new K4 compact sedan and the first-ever Carnival Hybrid MPV are already generating significant foot traffic in Kia showrooms nationwide, we expect the positive growth to continue."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including: