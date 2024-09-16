Al-Sisi Calls For Emulating Prophet Muhammad's Manners At Birth Anniversary Celebration

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi attended, on Monday, the of Endowments' celebration of the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birth anniversary. The event was graced by Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar; Nazir Ayyad, Mufti of Egypt; Osama Al-Azhari, of Endowments; and several senior scholars and ministers.

In his speech, Al-Sisi emphasized that celebrating the Prophet's birth instills true humanity in our hearts, as his birth was a revival and honor for humanity. He highlighted that Islam's teachings promote love and brotherhood through a moral system designed to unite and build, rather than divide and destroy.

Quoting the Prophet, Al-Sisi said,“I have been sent to perfect good character,” urging everyone to embody good morals in all aspects of life. He called for enhanced efforts in building human beings morally, scientifically, culturally, cognitively, and qualitatively, using modern and advanced methods suitable for the current era.

The president stressed the urgent need for all state institutions, especially religious ones, to double their efforts in building human beings, consolidating values, spreading enlightened thought, and confronting extremist and destructive ideas.

During his speech, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar called for solidarity with Gaza, emphasizing blood ties, kinship, and a common destiny. He noted that Islamic law's rules of fighting to repel aggression are based on“justice,” which applies to both friends and enemies. This rule of justice is accompanied by the rule of“reciprocity,” which prohibits exceeding the limits of justice to commit injustice and aggression.

El-Tayeb explained that the concept of fighting in Islam includes the humane treatment of prisoners. Islamic jurisprudence mandates either releasing prisoners or freeing them in exchange for a ransom. He stressed that it is forbidden for Muslims to kill prisoners captured from the enemy army. Islamic law also requires providing prisoners with food, clothing, protection from the elements, and respect for their dignity and status.