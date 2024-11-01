Al Jazeera Demands Protection For Journalists In Gaza And Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera stands witness to the unprecedented, deliberate, and systematic targeting of journalists in Gaza and the region.

As the Israeli Forces carry out their crimes, journalists continue to document a genocide that the world must witness. As a result, they have and continue to face grievous threats and paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.

Over the past year, the war on Gaza has resulted in a devastating toll on journalism. Since the outbreak of the war, the Israeli Occupation Forces have methodically targeted and killed over 170 journalists, among whom are three Al Jazeera journalists: Samer Abu Daqqa, Hamza Al Dahdouh, Ismail Al Ghoul, along with many of their family members.

These systematic attacks extend beyond individual tragedies; they constitute a calculated campaign to silence those who dare to document the realities of war and devastation and a direct assault on the fundamental right to information.

Al Jazeera Media Network continues to steadfastly report from Gaza. As the sole international media network present in Gaza, Al Jazeera has become the eyes and ears of a global audience witnessing the dire consequences of the war on the civilian population.

The prohibition of international journalists from entering the war zone has curtailed the global understanding of the true cost of the war and its impact; making the Network's role even more critical in providing essential coverage.

The Israeli Occupation Forces have continued to systematically target journalists and media infrastructure. They have bombed our offices in Gaza, assassinated the veteran Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, and forcefully closed our offices in Jerusalem and Ramallah, under spurious allegations of“incitement to and support for terrorism”.

These charges ironically utilise a law dating back to the British mandate of Palestine in 1945. These actions prevent any reporting and create an information blackout on military operations in the occupied West Bank; depriving the world of objective and in-depth coverage. The accusations of terrorism against Al Jazeera journalists are both deplorable and unconscionable.

The Network's sole mission has been its unyielding commitment to unveiling the harrowing impact of this war on innocent lives. The brutal assassination and targeting of journalists underscore the urgent necessity for immediate legal action against the Israeli Occupation Forces for their heinous crimes.