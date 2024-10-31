US Offers Reward For Information On 1994 Alas Chiricanas Plane Bombing In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The U.S. Department of State's Rewards for Justice program offers a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction, in any country and of any individual, involved in the act, planning, or conspiracy to commit, assist, or instigate the July 19, 1994, attack against Alas Chiricanas Flight 901 in Panama.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence of the United States has concluded that Hezbollah was responsible for the attack on Alas Chiricanas Flight 901.

Flight 901 was headed to Panama City when a bomb on board detonated shortly after takeoff from France Field Airport in Colon. The explosion caused the plane to crash in the jungle about 10 miles from the airport. All 21 passengers on board, including three American citizens, were killed. Following the attack, an individual named Ali Hawa Jamal, who also died in the attack, was identified as the suspect who brought the bomb on board the plane.

The attack on the Alas Chiricanas plane occurred a day after an improvised explosive device in a vehicle detonated next to the Jewish Mutual Aid Society building in Argentina, killing 85 people and wounding 300 more. A group calling itself Ansar Allah, which the U.S. government has determined to be an alias for Hezbollah, issued a statement from Lebanon a few days later claiming responsibility for both attacks.

The State Department urges anyone with information about those responsible for the bombing of Alas Chiricanas Flight 901 to contact the Rewards for Justice Program via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1-202-702-7843. All information will be treated as strictly confidential and relocation may be available for informants. For more information on this reward offer, please visit rewardsforjustice .

The State Department's Rewards for Justice program is administered by the Diplomatic Security Service. Since its inception in 1984, it has paid more than $250 million to more than 125 individuals around the world who provided information useful in countering threats to U.S. national security.

