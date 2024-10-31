Investornewsbreaks Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) Announces $30M Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Evolution (NYSE American: EPM) , a company engaged in the ownership of and in onshore oil and natural properties in the United States, recently announced its entry into a sales agreement with Roth Capital Partners, LLC. Under the agreement, the company may issue and sell, from time to time, up to $30,000,000 of shares of common stock, each at a par value of $0.001. Roth Capital Partners acted as lead agent for the offering.

About Evolution Petroleum Corp.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total returns to its shareholders through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's long-term goal is to maximize total shareholder return from a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties built through acquisition and through selective development, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts on its oil and natural gas properties. For more information about the company, visit

