PDS Health Recognizes The Growing Role Of Dental Hygienists As Advocates For The Mouth-Body Connection

National Hygiene Month honors and celebrates the work dental hygienists do to improve patients' oral and systemic health.

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDS HealthTM , a leading dental and medical support organization, proudly recognizes National Dental Hygiene Month , a time dedicated to honoring the vital role and impact dental hygienists can have in improving patients' oral and overall health. Established by the American Dental Hygienists' Association (ADHA) ,

National Dental Hygiene Month celebrates the contributions of dental hygienists nationwide, raising awareness about the direct connection between oral health and systemic health.

A PDS Health dental hygienist performs a bacterial decontamination procedure on a patient using advanced laser technology. This procedure has been shown to reduce the bacterial load found within the gum tissue.

In dental offices across the country, dental hygienists serve as periodontal disease management experts, working in partnership with dentists to educate patients about the Mouth-Body Connection®

- the direct link between oral health and overall health - and the significance early disease detection can have in improving health outcomes. Research continues to prove that some bacteria found in the mouth is linked to serious conditions like Alzheimer's disease, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, reproductive health issues and that maintaining good oral health can reduce the risk of these conditions and, in some cases, prevent them entirely.

"National Dental Hygiene Month is a time to celebrate the extraordinary contributions dental hygienists make every day," said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of PDS Health. "Our hygienists are not only the front line of defense against periodontal disease; they play a key role in helping patients understand the critical link between oral health and overall health. By shifting to a more integrated, preventive approach, we are transforming patient care and improving health outcomes on a broader scale."

As an early leader in educating on the Mouth-Body Connection, PDS Health has created one of the most technologically advanced and supportive environments for dental hygienists to be empowered in taking a whole-body approach to the care they provide. PDS Health dental hygienists are delivering advanced care, performing comprehensive health history assessments, and actively reviewing patients medical and laboratory histories through the Epic® shared health records system. Dental hygienists are among the biggest advocates changing the landscape of patient care within dentistry, actively using, assessing and monitoring oral health with tools like chairside biomarker screenings and advanced laboratory diagnostics. This proactive approach provides dentists and hygienists with critical insights, enabling a more personalized treatment plan that address each patient's unique needs and ensures the appropriate timing for follow-up care, rather than waiting for the next six-month check-up.

By moving away from a one-size-fits-all model to precision-based care, hygienists are helping to transform dental hygiene practices and improve patient outcomes. As they spend more time with patients, hygienists build strong relationships based on trust and support early detection of health concerns, contributing to a more individualized, effective approach to care.

"The dental industry is evolving, and with it comes a growing recognition of the value and impact dental hygienists have on improving patient outcomes by reducing inflammation and long-term disease management," said Summer LaMoureaux, RDH, Director of Hygiene Operations at PDS Health. "Our team of hygienists are doing more to detect, understand, and manage their patients' care with tools like saliva diagnostics, much the same way that blood work is used in medical settings."

In states where permitted, dental hygienists may opt to use a dental laser to address bacteria embedded in the gum tissue. This approach has been shown to reduce the bacterial load found in the mouth and potentially further reduce the amounts of harmful bacteria that may be entering the bloodstream. To support clinicians in adopting this advanced technology, PDS Health UniversityTM provides specialized training programs. As the organization's premier education platform, it offers a board-approved course, Lasers for Dentistry, which meets state-specific requirements and equips PDS Health's supported dental hygienists and dentists with the skills and knowledge needed for laser technology implementation.

"In the states allowed, the use of a soft tissue laser and saliva diagnostic has transformed how we look and approach oral disease and the management it warrants. The advancements and tools that are being made available today pose massive positive impact potential for improving patient health outcomes," said LaMoureaux. "However, not all laser training is created equal and finding an appropriate training provider can be nuanced and costly, which is why PDS Health University is an approved provider for laser education, offered at no cost to our clinicians."

PDS Health encourages patients to take charge of their oral health and explore how it impacts their overall health. Learn more about the Mouth-Body Connection and its vital role in supporting systemic health.

About PDS Health

PDS HealthTM

continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services®

in 1994, with a vision to redefine health care through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health, visit pdshealth .

Mouth-Body Connection® is a registered trademark of PDS Health.

