AMT International Film Festival Showcases The Importance Of Films Highlighting Historic Events From November 8-10

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AMT Theater , the 99-seat award-winning Off-Broadway theater located at 354 West 45th Street, is set to host its inaugural International Film Festival from November 8-10. The festival comes at a time overlapping with historic events including the upcoming election, Kristallnacht and Veterans Day, showing the importance of films and how they highlight change through time.

AMT is known for its live productions, but was inspired to incorporate film screenings into the theater when Academy Award Winner (“Crash” and“Million Dollar Baby”) Bobby Moresco started holding the Actors' Gym on-site, coaching actors and writers. AMT brought on producer Pete Dorton to join general manager and festival director Sharon Osowski to produce the three day event. Dorton is no stranger to the film industry, with production credits including“Bobcat Moretti” which is currently showing on STARZ, starring Vivica A. Fox. He's also executive producer of the upcoming film,“In Fidelity,” starring Chris Parnell, Cara Buono, Dennis Haysbert, Illeana Douglas and Willow Shields, releasing November 5th. The weekend at AMT Theater will showcase 65 films and shorts, bringing together the artistic community locally and internationally. Each block during the festival will include an hour and 45 minutes of screening followed by a 15-minute Q&A. The full line up and tickets for purchase can be found here. Notable screenings include:

.Don't Pick Up – Saturday, November 9, 7:45pm (Block G)

*Featuring KATHRYN ERBE who also stars in Ashes & Ink, currently playing at AMT Theater Louisa enters a children's bookshop to escape a humiliating day. When Chris, the sweet and lonely store manager, attempts an awkward flirt, it both excites and terrifies her, awakening old compulsions. Which is stronger? Love? Or the wild need to escape with the book in her purse?

. My Italian Secret: The Forgotten Heroes of the Holocaust – Sunday, November 10th 7pm (Block K)

My Italian Secret tells a heroic story that was all but lost to history, until now. The film recounts

how WWII bicycling idol Gino Bartali, physician Giovanni Borromeo and other Italians worked

with Jewish leaders and high-ranking officials of the Catholic Church, risking their lives by

defying the Nazis to save thousands of Italy's Jews.

. Breaking Ground: America's First Black Tomb Guard – Sunday, November 10, 4:45pm (Block J)

An elite group of US Soldiers continually guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington

National Cemetery. They keep vigil every day, all day, without fail. Until the early 1960s, Tomb

Guards had only been white men. Fred Moore became America's first Black Tomb Guard in

1961.

The film festival comes on the heels of the announcement of an upcoming production, Upside Down, a new musical comedy where nothing is as you know it, which will debut in March 2025. For more information on AMT Theater, visit and follow on Instagram and

Facebook.

