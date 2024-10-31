(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The global

electronic hookah market

size is estimated to grow by USD 1.10 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

13.4%

during the forecast period. Growing disposable income among consumers

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

rise in adoption of electronic hookah among millennials. However,

health issues associated with use of electronic hookahs

health issues associated with use of electronic hookahs poses a challenge







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Disposable and Rechargeable), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Aspire Vape Co., Eleaf Group, GD SIGELEI Electronic Tech Co. Ltd., Geekvape, IJOY Group, Innokin Technology Ltd., Joyetech Electronics Co Ltd., JWell, LOSTVAPE, Rincoe Technology Co. Ltd ., Shenzhen dovpo Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Electronic Technology Co Ltd., Shenzhen FreeMax Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Hellvape Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co Ltd., Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Smoore Technology Ltd, Shenzhen UWELL Technology Co. Ltd., Stefen Zhang and Vandy Vape Technology Co. Ltd., and VOOPOO

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The electronic hookah market is experiencing notable growth, particularly among millennials and Generation Z. According to demographic data from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023, these generations have significantly increased their population weight. In Canada, Gen Z has surpassed Generation X, and in China, millennials account for 28% of total income among active consumers. India also has a substantial millennial population of 440 million, making up 34% of the country's total population. These demographic shifts present a significant market opportunity for electronic hookah products. Moreover, hookah smoking prevalence is high among young people in the Eastern Mediterranean region, with some countries reporting higher hookah use among children than cigarette smoking. In the US, 8.4% of university students are current hookah smokers, and 30.4% of hookah users have never smoked cigarettes. In the EU, 16% of respondents had tried a hookah at least once. Prevalence rates in South Asia were highest in Bangladesh for men (1.3%) and India for women (0.6%). These trends suggest a growing acceptance and adoption of electronic hookahs among millennials, influenced by cultural shifts and demographic changes across various regions.



The Electronic Hookah Market is thriving, with trends like Flavor Options, Vaping Culture, and Smart Technology Integration driving growth. E-hookahs offer a wide range of Battery-powered heating systems and E-liquids with various Flavors and Nicotine concentrations, catering to non-traditional tobacco product preferences. Indoor and Outdoor Smoking settings, Social Gatherings, and Nightclubs are popular venues for e-hookah use. Rechargeable, Disposable, and Portable E-hookahs, LED E-hookahs, and EHookahs are popular choices. E-commerce platforms and Online Sales Channels have made purchasing E-hookahs convenient. Public health considerations and Healthier Lifestyle choices are influencing the market, with Nicotine substitutes and Mechanical Ecigarettes (Mods) like Timesvape gaining traction. E-hookah Design and Flavor Selections continue to innovate, with Dessert and Candy flavors leading the way. However, Health Hazards remain a concern, and Retail Channels offer education and guidance. Overall, the Electronic Hookah Market represents Modern Smoking Alternatives for consumers.



Market

Challenges



The electronic hookah market faces challenges due to health concerns associated with its use. Although electronic hookah vapor contains fewer toxicants than traditional tobacco smoke, it still poses risks. Users may inhale harmful chemicals like nicotine and flavoring agents. Elevated systemic markers of inflammation, such as high-sensitivity

C-reactive protein, fibrinogen, and tumor necrosis factor-α, are linked to inflammatory conditions and chronic diseases. Propylene glycol and glycerol in electronic hookahs can irritate airways, leading to respiratory issues, particularly for those with pre-existing conditions. Cardiovascular health is also at risk due to toxic chemicals damaging blood vessels and increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. Studies indicate electronic hookah use can lead to increased heart rate and blood pressure. Vaping can cause permanent lung scarring, leading to long-term health problems like asthma and COPD. Reproductive health is another concern as chemicals inhaled during electronic hookah use can negatively impact fertility. These health risks underscore the need for continued research and regulation in the electronic hookah market. The Electronic Hookah Market faces several challenges as it seeks to expand its customer base. Flavor options are crucial, with consumers desiring a wide range of dessert and candy flavors, as well as nicotine substitutes. Vaping culture is growing, but health concerns persist, particularly regarding e-liquids and nicotine concentrations. Smart technology integration, such as rechargeable and portable e-hookahs, LED lights , and app control, is essential to meet consumer demands. Indoor and outdoor smoking restrictions impact sales channels, with e-commerce becoming increasingly important. Public health considerations require careful attention, particularly regarding disposable e-hookahs and hookah culture. Retail channels and online sales platforms must adapt to offer modern smoking alternatives and cater to changing consumer preferences. E-hookahs, including rechargeable, disposable, and portable models, offer a healthier lifestyle alternative to traditional hookahs and mechanical ecigarettes (mods) like Timesvape.

Segment Overview



This electronic hookah market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Disposable 1.2 Rechargeable



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Disposable-

The disposable segment is experiencing notable growth in the global electronic hookah market. These devices cater to consumers seeking a hassle-free vaping experience, with no complexities associated with traditional hookahs or reusable electronic hookahs. Disposable electronic hookahs are designed for ease of use, making them an attractive option for both novice and experienced users. Pre-filled with e-liquids and ready to use straight out of the package, they eliminate the need for refilling e-liquids or charging batteries . Primarily, young adults and busy professionals are the demographic for disposable electronic hookahs. These users value convenience and simplicity in their vaping choices. Additionally, disposable electronic hookahs are popular among travelers and social vapers due to their portability. In response to environmental concerns, manufacturers are focusing on sustainability. Disposable electronic hookahs minimize environmental impact compared to traditional hookahs, as they require fewer replacements of parts and accessories, contributing to a lower carbon footprint. This eco-friendly aspect is particularly appealing to environmentally conscious consumers.

Research Analysis

Electronic Hookah, also known as EHookah or e-hookahs, is a modern smoking alternative that utilizes battery-powered heating elements to vaporize e-liquids instead of traditional charcoal and tobacco. These devices, similar to Mechanical Ecigarettes (Mods) from RNV Designs and Timesvape, offer rechargeable and customizable options for vapers. E-hookahs provide a wide range of flavor selections, including dessert flavors, to cater to diverse preferences. While they share some similarities with vaping, they differ in their e-liquid compositions, which may include nicotine concentrations or none at all. The electronic hookah market has grown significantly due to its appeal as a healthier lifestyle choice compared to traditional smoking. Retail channels and online platforms have made e-hookahs easily accessible to consumers, expanding the vaping culture and fueling flavor innovation. However, public health considerations are essential, as e-hookahs, like all nicotine delivery systems, come with health hazards. It's crucial to be aware of these risks and make informed decisions when using these non-traditional tobacco products. Disposable e-hookahs and e-commerce platforms have further broadened the accessibility and convenience of these modern smoking alternatives. As the electronic hookah market continues to evolve, it's essential to consider the impact on hookah culture and the potential long-term health effects.

Market Research Overview

Electronic Hookah, also known as EHookah or Mechanical Ecigarettes (Mods), is a modern smoking alternative that has gained popularity as a healthier lifestyle choice. These battery-powered devices heat e-liquids, providing a vapor experience similar to traditional smoking, but without the harmful tar and carbon monoxide found in tobacco smoke. E-Hookahs come in various designs, from rechargeable and portable models to LED-lit and disposable options. Timesvape and other brands offer a wide range of flavor selections, from fruity and dessert flavors to candy and nicotine substitutes. E-Hookahs are available through various retail channels, including brick-and-mortar stores and online sales channels. The convenience of online shopping has made it a preferred choice for many consumers. E-Hookahs are popular for indoor and outdoor smoking, social gatherings, and even in nightclubs. However, public health considerations and health hazards associated with vaping are a concern for some. Smart technology integration in E-Hookahs allows for customizable temperature settings and flavor options. E-liquids, which come in various nicotine concentrations, are an essential component of E-Hookahs. The Electronic Hookah Market continues to grow, offering innovative flavors and designs to cater to the ever-evolving vaping culture.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Disposable

Rechargeable

Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

