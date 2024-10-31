UMD's Smith Enterprise Risk Consortium Announces New Mortgage Risk Indexes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smith Enterprise Risk Consortium

(SERC) at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business announces the rollout of a pair of mortgage credit risk indexes to guide lenders, servicers, credit investors, regulators and other participants and inform their view of changes in credit risk of GSE-eligible mortgages.

The separate resources, the Mortgage Credit Risk (MCRI) and Mortgage Redtail Risk Index (MRRI), represent "the newest advancement in SERC's mission to promote the dissemination of leading risk management practices and tools to industry and government," says Professor of the Practice and SERC Director

Clifford Rossi .



The MCRI measures the expected 3-5-year default risk for a given loan aggregated to each quarter for loans sold to Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. Higher scores signify greater credit risk with every 40 points of MCRI score doubling the odds of default. The MCRI ranges between 300 and 900.



" Mortgages are a huge portion of household debt, accounting for about $13 trillion and 70% of household debt according to the

Federal Reserve Bank of New York ," Rossi says. "Understanding the trajectory of mortgage credit risk is critical to maintaining a healthy U.S. economy."

The MRRI measures the degree of risk layering or potential adverse selection of loans sold to the GSEs. "Specifically, loans with greater combinations of high-risk factors such as low credit scores, higher loan-to-value ratios and high debt-to-income ratios signify risk layering is present," Rossi says. "While the MCRI provides an assessment of the overall credit risk of new loans being originated, the MRRI provides an estimate of the changes in the share of new originations with the highest combinations of risk factors."

Rossi, along with graduate students in Smith's

Master of Quantitative Finance

program, developed both indexes based on a set of proprietary algorithms leveraging machine learning technology and well-established mortgage credit risk analytics.

The MCRI was developed from four million GSE-eligible loans originated between 2000 and 2018 with loan performance through Q224, says Rossi, a former risk executive with deep mortgage credit experience.

"The multivariate model underlying the MCRI takes into account key borrower, property, loan and other factors to develop a forward-looking comprehensive view of mortgage default risk," he says, adding: "The model has been validated out-of-sample across origination years and along key risk attributes to establish its predictive quality."



SERC will update both indexes quarterly, as the GSEs release new data.



The indexes are accessible by request , with more information forthcoming via the

Smith Enterprise Risk Consortium homepage .



About the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business

The Robert H. Smith School of Business is an internationally recognized leader in management education and research. One of 12 colleges and schools at the University of Maryland, College Park, the Smith School offers undergraduate, full-time and flex MBA, executive MBA, online MBA, business master's, PhD and executive education programs, as well as outreach services to the corporate community. The school offers its degree, custom and certification programs in learning locations in North America and Asia.

Contact: Greg Muraski, [email protected]

SOURCE University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED