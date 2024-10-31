Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Goodrx Holdings, Inc. To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of GoodRx Holdings, (NASDAQ: GDRX) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a securities lawsuit, GoodRx insiders caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) while Kroger accounted for less than 5% of the pharmacies accepting GoodRx discounts, Kroger was responsible for nearly 25% of GoodRx's total prescription transactions revenue (the Company's primary revenue stream); and (2) Kroger could unilaterally cease accepting GoodRx discounts, cutting off some or all of GoodRx's revenues for purchases at Kroger's pharmacies; and (3) as a result, representations about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

