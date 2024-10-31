MANTRA And Libre Open Onchain Access To Blackrock Money Market Fund

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2024

MANTRA , a layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) has partnered with Libre Capital, a UAE-headquartered instruments tokenization and issuance platform, to provide investors with onchain access to a diverse range of attractive funds. This partnership will provide those MANTRA users that are institutional or accredited investors with investment opportunities across a number of notable onchain funds, including leading hedge funds, private credit funds and the BlackRock ICS Money fund.

MANTRA has partnered with Libre Capital

Continue Reading

By leveraging Libre's capabilities and MANTRA's robust ecosystem, the partnership will facilitate the issuance of a tokenized BlackRock ICS Money Market Fund, and expand investment horizons for institutional and accredited investors seeking to diversify their portfolios within the digital asset landscape. The initiative underscores MANTRA's commitment to leading the development of a comprehensive and diverse digital asset infrastructure, and strengthens MANTRA's position in the growing digital asset spectrum within the financial services industry.

Libre operates backbone infrastructure that allows investors to access tokenized versions of real world assets such as money market funds, private credit and hedge funds and other alternative asset products on public blockchains. Libre does this through the on-chain Libre Gateway DeFi dApps (decentralized applications) deployed on each public chain. This enables accredited, professional and institutional investors to directly access top-tier funds on MANTRA Chain in a fully compliant manner.



"We're honored to be partnering with Libre to give users access to this caliber of funds," said MANTRA Co-Founder and CEO John Patrick

Mullin, "with the addition of protocols like the Libre Gateway, MANTRA can better equip users with a best-in-class collection of tools to continue to grow the real-world asset economy."

"The launch of the Libre Gateway on MANTRA Chain is a huge step forward to enable access to wealth and treasury management tools for users on MANTRA, and for Libre to take advantage of MANTRA's RWA-specific infrastructure," said Dr. Avtar Sehra, CEO and founder of Libre.

This partnership comes after MANTRA recently announced the launch of its mainnet, simplifying the process of bringing RWAs onchain and marking a significant step in the integration of traditional finance with blockchain technology. For more information about MANTRA and access to the money market funds, visit mantrachain.

About MANTRA Chain:

MANTRA

Chain is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain for real-world assets, capable of adherence to real world regulatory requirements. As a permissionless chain, MANTRA Chain empowers developers and institutions to seamlessly participate in the evolving RWA tokenization space by offering advanced technology modules, compliance mechanisms, and cross-chain interoperability.

Website

| Twitter

| LinkedIn

| Discord

About Libre Capital:

Libre is building the investment infrastructure to enable asset managers to seamlessly connect with distributors and enable unparalleled access to global alternatives investment funds. In addition, Libre is working on enabling access to value-add services in the alternative assets ecosystem such as collateralized lending and automated rebalancing. Currently, Libre only makes its tokenized funds available to institutional and accredited investors.

Photo -

SOURCE MANTRA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED