West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center, Home Of The Tina Turner Museum, Realigns With PLA Media For Representation

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center (WTDHC), located at 121 Sunny Hill Cove, off 40W at exit 56, in the historic town of Brownsville, has realigned with PLA for representation.PLA began working with the City of Brownsville and WTDHC over ten years ago promoting its cultural, musical heritage and establishing it as a destination along the Tennessee Pathways and Americana Music Triangle, the world's #1 music destination--a 1,500-mile stretch of highway whom birthed nine uniquely American genres of music (R&B, Soul, Blues, Jazz, Country, Rock n Roll, Gospel, Bluegrass, Americana).Brownsville, located just down the road from the famed Nutbush city limits, is most notably known as the birthplace of Anna Mae Bullock, who would later rise to global stardom as "The Queen of Rock and Roll," the late, great Tina Turner. It is also the last home of Blues pioneer Sleepy John Estes, whose last home has been moved to the WTDHC campus. PLA Media worked with the city and WTDHC for the restoration and launch of the Tina Turner Museum in the Flagg Grove School (where the young Anna Mae received her primary education).The one room schoolhouse Tina attended was moved from Nutbush, where it was dedicated to the WTDHC campus and refurbished. PLA generated over 485.4 million impressions in just the 72 hours surrounding the event and assisted with a large number of initiatives thereafter, including (but not limited to) the Exit 56 Bluesfest, "I Have a Voice" African-American Exhibit, Hatchie Birdfest, Tina Turner Heritage Days, The Hatchie Bottom Bluegrass Jamboree, and more, until Turner's passing nearly a year and a half ago."The PLA Media team members are real pros and have continued to help us on various projects over the years," stated Tina Turner Museum and West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center (WTDHC) Executive Director Sonia Outlaw-Clark."We are thrilled to tag team with them again throwing a light on Tina and Brownsville."William Rawls, Jr., Mayor of Brownsville echoed his support, and stated, "PLA did an excellent job garnering us international press for the opening of The Flagg Grove School, home to the Tina Turner Museum. We, of course, wanted to reunite with the PLA team to promote our next exciting Tina initiative to the world!"Look for more exciting news about the City of Brownsville and Tina Turner initiatives in the coming weeks. To stay up to date, please visit westtnheritage .About the West Tennessee Heritage CenterThe West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center offers a refreshing Southern experience showcasing the history and culture of rural West Tennessee. Inside, visitors can learn about the history of cotton, explore the scenic and "wild" Hatchie River and get to know the legendary musicians who call West Tennessee home. Also, located on the grounds is the Flagg Grove School, the childhood school of Tina Turner and now, home to the world renowned Tina Turner Museum, and the last house of Blues pioneer Sleepy John Estes. The West Tennesse Delta Heritage Center is located along the Americana Music Triangle, the world's #1 music destination - a preservation project along a 1,500-mile stretch of highway that birthed nine uniquely American genres of music.About Tina Turner Museum at Flagg Grove SchoolWhat's Love Got to Do with It? Everything --- a love of Tina Turner's music and pop culture legacy, a love of historic preservation, a love of local communities and most of all a love for honoring the memories of those that traversed through the doors of Flagg Grove School. Via a special video that was filmed on the set at an IO commercial in Switzerland, Tina recalled the impact of education on her career.“Everyone has a dream, but I have to say that your dreams cannot work without education,” said Tina.“It's essential. It goes hand in hand. These days you must communicate with people. If you want to run your business, you need to have an education or you will have to depend on someone else and that is not always comfortable. I hope that as people walk through the school they see that I set an example for a home town girl that grew up in hard times that made a good life for herself and to follow by example.”To date, over 604 million unique media impressions have been acquired on the museum. Designed by renowned interior designer Stephen Sills, the museum sanctioned by Tina features multiple costumes from designers Bob Mackie, Giorgio Armani and Versace, gold record awards and photos from Tina's personal collection. The exhibit, which is free for all visitors, is located adjacent to the WTDHC at 121 Sunny Hill Cove, Brownsville, TN 38012.

