Audience's Reception At Arab Music Festival Brings Me Immense Joy: Hany Shaker

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Hany Shaker, a timeless artist, has established himself as a leading figure in Arabic with his exceptional performances and unparalleled voice. In this conversation, we will explore the life of this distinguished artist and examine the artistic works that have captivated millions in the Arab world and beyond. We had the pleasure of meeting him during his recent concert at the Arab Song Festival, and here are the highlights of our discussion.

How do you view your recent participation in the Arab Music Festival?

I am always honoured to stand on the stage of the Egyptian Opera House, a significant cultural institution equipped with the latest artistic technologies required for international performances. It hosts grand theatrical productions and Arabic music concerts featuring renowned artists with a rich artistic legacy. Every time I meet the opera audience, I feel immense joy, as they are a distinguished group that appreciates exceptional art. Throughout the years I've participated in events at the opera house, there has consistently been remarkable demand for tickets, which fills me with happiness and enthusiasm to connect with this beloved and discerning audience that values art and the artist. My recent concert at the Arab Music Festival was one of the grand events that brought me great joy. I was extremely happy to see such a large audience and their enthusiasm for the event. During the concert, I ensured to present a selection of the best old and new songs that resonated with the crowd. Among these were several patriotic songs I performed in light of the current events in the Arab region and the Middle East, including“I Love You, Lebanon” and“The Identity is Arab,” as a show of support and love for the Lebanese and Palestinian people.











Do you still recall the beginning of your participation in this prestigious festival?

After all these long years, I still vividly remember the beginning of my singing journey at the opera house. A stream of memories continuously flows before me, starting with my participation in the children's choir under the guidance of my esteemed teacher, Dr. Ratiba El-Hefny, may she rest in peace. She provided me with immense support and encouragement during the early stages of my musical career, allowing me to perform with her at various concerts across Egypt. Additionally, when the Arab Music Festival was first established in 1992, with her as the inaugural president, I had the opportunity to be one of the first participants in the festival, and I have consistently attended every year since. I remain dedicated to performing before the distinguished audience of the opera house.

Various events, new teams, and young talents are showcased at the festival. How do you perceive this diversity?

Showcasing young talents and new vocalists at a major event like the Arab Music Festival is crucial for fostering a connection between these emerging artists and the audience. It serves as a bridge for them to reach the public and conveys the message that we can revive our rich Arab musical heritage and pass it on to future generations. I am deeply committed to introducing new talents to the audience and have actively participated in this endeavour through various talent discovery programs. One of the most recent young voices I presented on the stage of the Opera House for the first time was Carmen Suleiman, who received immense love and encouragement from the audience.











How do you view the recognition of 19 creators at the festival and the emphasis on their achievements?

Honouring the creators who have contributed to enhancing artistic life in Egypt and the Arab world is a recognition of civilization and an appreciation of their creativity and achievements, which have enriched Arab art. Promoting the idea of honouring these creators is essential as it acknowledges their contributions and encourages them to continue their artistic endeavours. Specifically, receiving recognition from the esteemed Egyptian Opera House is a significant accolade that reflects a rich history of accomplishments and demonstrates cultural awareness among officials. Additionally, dedicating this edition to the artist Sayed Darwish is an excellent choice, as his era significantly elevated the musical landscape of new creativity.





What is the significance of musical evolution and Arabic songs from your perspective?

Music is an integral part of the culture of any Arab country, representing a significant aspect of our identity and the rich, diverse musical heritage in which we take pride. It serves as our emotional language, possessing an incredible ability to influence our moods and allow us to express our inner feelings. Thanks to the Arab Music Festival, the artistic authenticity of Arab music continues to maintain its esteemed position.

What message would you like to convey to the organizers of the festival?

I would like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Ministry of Culture, under the leadership of Dr. Ahmed Fouad, the Minister of Culture, and Dr. Lamia Zayed, the Head of the Opera House and the Festival. Their remarkable efforts and organization since the opening have been evident in the successful establishment of a music festival that honours Arab cultures and presents them to the world beautifully. I also extend my thanks to everyone involved in the organization, who are dedicated to preserving the essence and identity of Arabic music and safeguarding our rich musical heritage.

Your latest album“Today is Beautiful” has surpassed 3 million views on YouTube. How do you perceive this success, and what criteria do you consider important for measuring success?

I invested significant effort into the album“Today is Beautiful,” offering a diverse range of songs. I am extremely pleased with the audience's reaction after they listened to these tracks. While the current standard for measuring a song's success is often the number of views, I have my own criteria: the love people have for the album and the ability of the songs to resonate with listeners. This was evident in the immediate feedback I received upon its release, with many expressing that they could relate to the songs. For instance, tracks like“Thorn Garden” and“My Life is Tiring” garnered very positive responses. Thankfully, I have not encountered any negative comments from either music professionals or the public; all feedback has been encouraging. I was delighted to witness this positive consensus and to be able to create an album that satisfies a wide array of tastes. Additionally, I am grateful for the return to releasing a complete album, which the audience has embraced after a period of releasing singles. This has motivated me to prepare more new works in the near future, God willing.















In your latest album,“Today is Beautiful,” you showcased a diverse array of songs with various styles. Was this a deliberate choice on your part?

Certainly, I made a conscious effort to ensure diversity and precision in selecting a variety of songs. In my view, this diversity is essential as it encourages listeners to engage with the entire album. Choosing different themes throughout the album is akin to presenting a rich feast to the audience, satisfying them both artistically and musically. Catering to all tastes is no easy task; it requires significant effort. Additionally, I would like to express my happiness in collaborating with many of the most prominent poets, composers, and producers in the Arab world, and I extend my gratitude to them for their contributions to creating such refined and respectful music.

Can you share your preparations for your upcoming event in Kuwait on October 31st at the open-air stage in Al-Shaheed Park?

I had the honour of meeting the beloved audience of Kuwait last September during a concert titled“The Nightingale,” where I presented a special selection of songs by the late artist Abdel Halim Hafez. The event was a tremendous success, with an extraordinary turnout and a warm reception. I am now preparing for my upcoming concert on October 31 at the open-air theatre in the Al-Shaheed Park in Kuwait. I will be performing a collection of songs that I know the audience loves, and I hope they will be well-received by the cherished people of Kuwait.



