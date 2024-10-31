Qatar International Taekwondo Championship Begins In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar International Open Taekwondo Championship begins at Lusail Hall today, with 1,440 players from 40 countries competing across four categories: cadet, juniors, youth, and adults.

The tournament, featuring morning and evening sessions, will run through Saturday with daily awards for winners up for grabs.

Secretary General of the Qatar Taekwondo, Judo and Karate Federation and Director Eid Al Muraikhi confirmed full readiness and noted an increase in participants compared to previous years reflects on the championship's growing popularity. The event grants (G1) category winners 10 classification points, benefiting their international rankings.

Al Muraikhi highlighted the success of the previous tournament, which set a high standard and posed an organizational challenge for this year's edition. He added Qatar's experience in hosting major events like the Master Judo, Arab Judo, and World Judo Championships, emphasising ongoing discussions with the International Taekwondo Federation to host global events in Qatar.

With over 150 Qatari athletes competing, the tournament reflects strong local engagement, Al Muraikhi said.