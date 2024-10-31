Coldventures Appoints Product Development Executive Joss Warburton As Strategic Advisor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Former Senior Leader at CamelBak, PepsiCo and Dyson to Help Drive Product Innovation for the Company's Proprietary ColdVest

Oct. 31, 2024

ColdVentures (the "Company"), a medical device company developing innovative technologies to combat heat-related deaths, today announced it has appointed product development executive Joss Warburton as a strategic advisor. With more than two decades of experience in product design across multiple industries, Mr. Warburton brings valuable expertise to ColdVentures and will help to drive product innovation for the Company's flagship ColdVest technology, a Class 1 FDA medical device that can rapidly lower core body temperature in individuals suffering from heat-related illnesses.

"Joss' proven track record in developing innovative products, driving strategy and managing global brands will be crucial as we continue to enhance ColdVest," said Tracie Wagman, ColdVentures CEO. "Together, we will explore new applications and markets for our cooling solution, furthering our mission to protect people across the country from heat-related brain or organ damage and death before emergency medical services arrive."

Mr. Warburton has held senior leadership positions at several industry-leading companies, most recently serving as Vice President of Product and Innovation at CamelBak, the global leader in personal hydration solutions. Previously, he played key roles in PepsiCo's sports and nutrition portfolio, which includes the pioneering hydration brand Gatorade, and at Dyson, renowned for its innovative consumer technology products. Throughout his career, Mr. Warburton has provided strategic innovation consulting to Fortune 100 companies, consistently demonstrating his ability to drive innovation, manage cross-functional teams and develop strategic product initiatives that have shaped the success of multiple product categories and brands.

"ColdVest is a first-of-its-kind medical device with the potential to save countless lives," added Mr. Warburton. "Having worked extensively in hydration technology and specialized emergency response equipment, I recognize the critical importance of this innovation. I look forward to leveraging my experience across sports nutrition, emergency response vehicles, and consumer technology to help ColdVentures expand its impact and bring this essential technology to those who need it most - from athletes and outdoor workers to concertgoers and military personnel."

People suffering from heat stroke typically have 30 minutes before suffering permanent harm. In just under three minutes, ColdVest can reduce core body temperatures up to five degrees and stabilize an individual. Using patented endothermic cooling technology, ColdVest does not require electricity, refrigeration, ice or special storage. To use, add three liters of liquid to ColdVest's integrated bladder, which then spreads throughout the vest to rapidly activate internal cooling chemicals. ColdVest is then placed over the torso of an individual for immediate relief. To learn more, visit coldvest .

About ColdVentures

ColdVentures is a medical device company developing innovative new technologies to end heat-related deaths. The Company's proprietary ColdVest device is a patented, Class 1 FDA medical cooling vest that lowers core body temperature and prevents heat-related illness and death. ColdVest's mission is to provide technology that alleviates suffering for the new environmental normal. To learn more about ColdVentures and ColdVest, visit coldvest .

