Top 10 Named For The 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Golden Arm Award Top 10 QBs

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and presenting partner, A. O. Smith, announce the Top 10 candidates for this year's Golden Arm Award . These remaining quarterbacks are 10 of the best players in college across the nation.The candidates are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field.2024 Golden Arm Award Top 10 presented by A. O. SmithDrew Allar, Penn StateCarson Beck, GeorgiaJaxson Dart, Ole MissQuinn Ewers, TexasDillon Gabriel, OregonWill Howard, Ohio StateCade Klubnik, ClemsonKurtis Rourke, IndianaShedeur Sanders, ColoradoCam Ward, MiamiThe namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.This year's award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy at the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award celebration the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday, December 6, 2024.Giving life to the commitment to give back, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and presenting sponsor A. O. Smith continue to promote football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes.Sharing a tradition of innovation with Johnny Unitas, who invented football's two-minute drill, A. O. Smith has been an innovator in its industry for 150 years. What began as a small machine shop in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1874, has evolved into a leading global water technology company committed to improving the lives of its customers by ensuring access to clean, safe, hot water.In addition, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award has been naming a Player of the Week each week to showcase their remarkable talents. This recognition is a testament to the player's outstanding performance where he showcased outstanding skill, leadership, and poise on the field. Their impressive performances demonstrated their ability to excel under pressure, leading a game-winning drive in the final minutes.2024 Golden Arm Award Player of the Week:Week 1: Shedeur Sanders, ColoradoWeek 2: Cade Klubnik, ClemsonWeek 3: Jalen Milroe, AlabamaWeek 4: Cam Ward, MiamiWeek 5: Jalen Milroe, AlabamaWeek 6: Cam Ward, MiamiWeek 7: Dillon Gabriel, OregonWeek 8: Cam Ward, MiamiWeek 9: Dillon Gabriel, OregonFor more information on the Golden Arm Award, please visit: Golden Arm Award. Additionally, follow the conversation throughout the college football season on X, @GoldenArmAward, and use the hashtags #GoldenArmAward and #InnovationLeaders.Sponsors of the Golden Arm Award Presented by A. O. Smith Corporation include: MedStar Sports Medicine, The Babe Ruth Museum, Comcast, Dunbar Security Solutions, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, Jostens, Haddock Investments, HMS Insurance Associates, Inc., Milwaukee Tool, Encore, TRAY, AE2 Creative, Wolf Professional Security, Yates, Silver Start Properties and Extraordinar Luxury Transportation.About A. O. SmithCelebrating its 150th year of business, A. O. Smith is a leading global water technology and manufacturing company that proudly employs more than 12,000 people who together provide water heating and water treatment solutions. A. O. Smith offers its customers an advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes and supports the world's broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters as well as commercial boilers. This single-source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by decades of research and innovation. For the most up-to-date A. O. Smith news, like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn and visit .

