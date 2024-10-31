Amir On 'X': Discussed With Pakistan Prime Minister Coordination On Developments In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani revealed that he had discussed with Prime of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, ways to strengthen bilateral coordination on the evolving situation in Gaza, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Lebanon, emphasizing efforts to support de-escalation in the Middle East.

In a post on his official 'X' account, His Highness stated that he explored with Prime Minister Sharif the prospects for expanding cooperation across various sectors. The two nations' relations continue to flourish,His Highness said reiterating ongoing efforts to develop these ties in all areas, including enhancing cultural exchange.

His Highness added that the discussions focused on intensifying diplomatic and political coordination regarding developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Lebanon to contribute to de-escalation and bolster regional security and stability.

