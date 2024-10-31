Warring Winds 2D Platform Fighter Kickstarter Campaign Fully Funded In One Hour

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Warring Winds, a 2D platform fighter game , has been fully funded within the first hour of its launch yesterday, as the campaign went live on Kickstarter, at . With a full month remaining, the campaign is set to gain additional support to expand the game's innovative features and immersive world.Warring Winds is a 2D platform fighting game developed by Inner Eye Games that integrates a detailed story, accessible features for the visually impaired, and multiplayer gameplay. The game's setting is inspired by an alternate history in the Pacific Northwest, blending elements of regional Native American and Japanese cultures. The central tournament in Warring Winds celebrates Koaku, the Thunderbird and Lord of the Sky, whose blessing of wind magic has united these two cultures.Key game features include single-player story mode with voice acting, both local and online multiplayer modes, and rollback netcode to support seamless online gameplay.“For visually impaired players, the game offers a sophisticated audio system that allows for Blind accessibility in gameplay,” stated Francisco Zampieri, founder of Inner Eye Games. For players interested in the game's story without the competitive fighting elements, Warring Winds includes a“Novella Mode”, enabling exploration of its narrative independently.Set within the backdrop of a celebratory tournament, players can engage as a range of characters, from tribal leaders to spirit guides, each with unique backgrounds and motivations. Story themes explore rivalry, camaraderie, and personal growth, with characters such as Chieftess Aurora, the spirit guide Kermi-tsu, and the divine priestess Lunaria. Through these narratives, Warring Winds offers a broad spectrum of experiences for all types of players.The successful early funding secures Warring Winds' core development goals, while the ongoing campaign will focus on unlocking further stretch goals.“While we've been able to secure 100% of funding in one hour from close enthusiasts who are thrilled about Warring Winds, we're calling on Kickstarter backers to gain early access to the game with exclusive rewards and discounts, and help us achieve our stretch goals like creating novel epic game modes and bringing the game to consoles, making Warring Winds a distinctive entry in the platform fighter genre,” Mr. Zampieri. added.The Warring Winds campaign on Kickstarter is live at . The funding goal of $20,000 was secured within the first hour of the campaign launch and the campaign carries on, seeking to unlock several stretch goals.

