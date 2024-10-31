New Book 'How The Jester Became King' Charts Portnoy's Unconventional Path To Media Dominance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Photo credit: Charlie Stanton

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a revealing new unauthorized biography, "How the Jester Became King: Dave Portnoy and the Real Story of Barstool Sports," author Charlie Stanton pulls back the curtain on the controversial media mogul's journey to build his empire. Set to hit U.S. bookstores on December 17th, the book promises an unfiltered look at the man behind the brand that has changed sports media and internet culture.

Portnoy declined to participate in the book, but "The story itself is neither pro nor con, it's entertaining above all else," Stanton explains. The biography offers a glimpse into the chaotic world of Barstool Sports, including the company's tumultuous attempts to break into mainstream media. One particularly colorful anecdote describes a meeting with United Talent Agency, where the cultural clash between Barstool and Hollywood became glaringly apparent. Portnoy is quoted as saying, "He [the UTA executive] turned to 22-year-old Hank, who was wearing a t-shirt and shorts, and asked, 'And who's going to produce this? Not this guy.'"

The book also delves into the company's relationship with The Chernin Group, their major investor. In one memorable scene, Portnoy describes a meeting in Peter Chernin's office: "We were all just sitting and giggling, and they were legitimately getting red in the face, yelling at each other." This snapshot encapsulates the unconventional and often turbulent nature of Barstool's rise to prominence.

"How the Jester Became King" chronicles Portnoy's business ventures and explores the broader implications of Barstool's success on media and popular culture. It raises questions about the future of digital media, the power of personality-driven brands, and the blurring lines between entertainment and journalism in the age of social media.

Published by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, "How the Jester Became King" is poised to be a must-read for anyone interested in the intersection of sports, media, and internet culture. The book will be available for purchase on December 17th, just in time for the holiday season.

For more information about "How the Jester Became King: Dave Portnoy and the Real Story of Barstool Sports," visit Amazon .

