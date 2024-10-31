Prairie Farms Celebrates NMPF Dairy Product Contest Awards. Variety Wins Over Judges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Members of the Prairie Farms board of directors, leadership team, and NMPF leaders pose with winning cheeses at the NMPF Dairy Product Judging Contest

Highlights include 18 ribbons, 4 category sweeps, and the top marketing award

- Matt McClelland, CEO/EVP of Prairie Farms DairyEDWARDSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The annual National Milk Producers Federation Dairy Product Judging Contest recently wrapped up, and it was a successful year for Prairie Farms Dairy. With an impressive 18 ribbons, including sweeps in four categories, Prairie Farms won more awards than any other company competing in the contest. The awards ceremony was held during the 2024 Joint Annual Meeting of the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board (NDB), National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF), and United Dairy Industry Association (UDIA), which took place in Phoenix from October 20-23."Whether it's cave-aged or cottage cheese, it is hard for me to grasp the significance of the behind-the-scenes work it takes to produce our extensive portfolio of products. Our dairy farmers and cheese makers always prioritize quality, and I was incredibly proud to accept the NMPF awards on their behalf," said Matt McClelland, CEO/EVP of Prairie Farms Dairy. "Recognition from the NMPF Dairy Product Judging Contest always opens up new opportunities for us, and I hear over and over again, 'Prairie Farms is the company we want to do business with.' I'm grateful to our existing and potential B2B partners for understanding the value of supporting a farmer-owned company."This year, 11 NMPF co-ops competed for 83 awards in 26 categories. Prairie Farms came out on top, receiving 22% of the awards, including sweeps in four categories: Hard & Mold Ripened Italian, Swiss, Reduced Fat Cottage Cheese, and Flavored Yogurt:. Hard & Mold Ripened Italian Cheese: 1st place – Faribault, Minnesota; AmaGorg. 2nd Place – Mindoro, Wisconsin; Pasteurized Blue Cheese. 3rd place -Faribault, Minnesota; St. Petes Select Blue Cheese.. Swiss Cheese: 1st place – Faribault, Minnesota; 44° North Rinded Swiss. 2nd place – Luana, Iowa; Baby Swiss. 3rd place – Luana, Iowa; Swiss.. Reduced Fat Cottage Cheese: 1st place – Chandler, Oklahoma; 2% Cottage Cheese. 2nd place – Wichita, Kansas; 1% Cottage Cheese. 3rd place – Kansas City, Missouri; 2% Small Curd Cottage Cheese.. Flavored Yogurt: 1st place – Wichita, Kansas; Blueberry. 2nd Place – Wichita, Kansas; Black Cherry. 3rd Place – Quincy, Illinois; 1% Peach.. Open Class: 1st place – Luana, Iowa; Cream Cheese. 3rd place – Luana, Iowa; Neufchatel.. Cottage Cheese: 1st place – Wichita, Kansas; 4% Small Curd. 3rd place – Quincy, Illinois; 4% SmallCurd.. Natural Cheese Snack: 2nd place – Shullsburg, Wisconsin; Mixed Cheddar Curds.. Yogurt – Greek Plain: 2nd place – Wichita, Kansas; Plain.In the NMPF Communications Contest, the Prairie Farms marketing team was named Communicator of the Year, the contest's top award for work that exemplifies truly outstanding achievement. The team received nine additional awards in various categories, including writing, photography, and videography.Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 600 farm families, 7,000 associates, 48 manufacturing plants, 100+ distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $4.69 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools,foodservice outlets, and warehouse distribution centers. For more information visit .

