Hard Rock Bet Names Duffy's Sports Grill As An Official Game Day Partner

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duffy's Sports Grill is now an Official Game Day Partner of Hard Rock Bet, the Seminole Tribe of Florida's sports betting platform. Through the partnership, Hard Rock Bet and Duffy's Sports Grill will engage local sports fans like never before at its 30 locations across Florida. The marketing partnership will remix Duffy's Sports Grill's famed gameday experience with Hard Rock Bet's unique vibe, resulting in can't-miss watch parties, content creation opportunities, and authentic brand interactions for Florida's only sportsbook .

"We are so proud to partner with Florida's only legal sportsbook, Hard Rock Bet, and offer our MVPs special promotions when they dine with us. It truly is the perfect sports match-up between Florida's largest family-owned restaurant chain and the most exciting sportsbook in the nation," said Joe Webb, Chief Executive Officer of Duffy's Sports Grill. "For decades we have been known as the ultimate sports and dining destination with our eighty-plus TVs in each location, top quality food, and 2 for 1 drinks all day every day. To be able to enhance our MVPs experience with this partnership with Hard Rock Bet is the equivalent of a game winning score."

"With a communal sports atmosphere and the passionate fandom of its loyal MVPs, Duffy's Sports Grill is a perfect complement to Hard Rock Bet," said Nick Menas, Hard Rock Bet's head of partnerships. "We're excited to roll with Duffy's Sports Grill as an official game day partner of Hard Rock Bet, and look forward to driving player engagement and loyalty at their 30 Florida locations."

The multi-faceted partnership includes a variety of co-marketing elements with digital signage, web, CRM, and social media opportunities along with on-site activations for premier sporting events. In addition, Duffy's Sports Grill's MVPs and those geolocated at Duffy's Sports Grill locations will receive select invitations for exclusive promotions from Hard Rock Bet.

ABOUT HARD ROCK BET

Hard Rock Bet is the Seminole Tribe of Florida's sports betting platform. Operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Hard Rock Bet is Florida's only legal sportsbook. With 4.9 stars in the App Store and 4.8 stars in the Google Play Store, Hard Rock Bet is among the highest rated real money gaming apps in the market. Hard Rock Bet is available for download via iOS and Android, and can also be played on desktop.

Join us by visiting HardRock and following @HardRockBet on social media for the latest betting action.

ABOUT DUFFY'S SPORTS GRILL

Duffy's Sports Grill is based in

Palm Beach County, Florida, and operates 30 full-service, casual-dining restaurants throughout

Florida. The company has become a regional market leader known for top-quality casual dining, emphasizing fresh ingredients and grilled items in a distinctive sports atmosphere. For more information on Duffy's Sports Grill, please visit



or follow us at

or

.

