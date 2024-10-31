Opus IVS To Unveil Quickadas Solution At SEMA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
QuickADAS
Simplifies
ADAS
Calibration,
Enhancing
Efficiency
for
Collision
Repair
Shops
DEXTER, Mich., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVSTM, the global leader in diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming, and on-demand remote expert support, now has QuickADASTM available and ready to activate for all DriveSafe
customers
who
are
subscribers
of
ADAS
MAP.
As part of the DriveSafeTM diagnostics platform, QuickADAS provides collision repair shops with a fast,
reliable
way
to
perform both
static
and
dynamic
ADAS
calibrations
directly on
tool,
without any remoting required. Visit booth #33071 from November 5 to November 8 to see this
groundbreaking
solution in
action.
With recent data indicating that nearly all new vehicles are equipped with ADAS features, and studies showing growth in ADAS services averaging 17% per year -QuickADAS is designed to simplify the calibration process as demand continues to outpace repair activity. By enabling repair shops to handle ADAS calibrations efficiently without relying on third-party services, QuickADAS offers a practical, in-house solution to meet increasing calibration needs.
"We announced QuickADAS last year and are thrilled to now have it available for all DriveSafe customers using ADAS MAP."
Streamlined, Targeted Calibration Workflow
A standout feature of QuickADAS is its integration with ADAS MAP – giving DriveSafe users the ability to automatically detect all ADAS systems in a vehicle and scrub estimates to determine precisely which ADAS services and calibrations are necessary. This targeted approach streamlines shop workflows and ensures that each vehicle is returned to the customer with all safety systems fully calibrated, enhancing both repair efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Direct Integration with Leading Industry Platforms
QuickADAS seamlessly integrates within the Opus IVS platform and thru ADAS MAP the
combined suite gives links to ALLDATA, OEM service information websites, ICAR, and other manufacturer-specific ADAS resources, providing technicians with instant access to critical repair information. This integration enables faster, more accurate calibrations with minimal downtime, ultimately
enhancing
productivity
across
the
shop. Attendees
at
booth #33071
can see firsthand how these integrations simplify calibration workflows.
QuickADAS
will
be
available
for
live
demonstrations
at
the
Opus
IVS booth, allowing attendees to experience how the solution optimizes ADAS calibration in real-time. As vehicles become more advanced, equipped with complex safety technologies, QuickADAS provides shops with the tools they need to stay competitive and perform accurate calibrations in an evolving
automotive
landscape.
Visit
Opus
IVS
at
SEMA
Booth
#33071
Opus
IVS
invites
collision
repair
professionals
to
discover AiVS at booth #33071 and explore how AI-driven diagnostics can revolutionize their repair processes.
About
Opus
IVS
Opus
IVS supports independent automotive shops in repairing the most complex vehicles with a blend of diagnostic tools, programming, and live repair guidance from
OE brand-specific master technicians. Since its establishment in 2018, Opus IVS has grown through uniting expertise from industry innovators like DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, Bluelink, Auto Enginuity, and Auto Techcelerators empowering over 50,000 workshops worldwide. As part of the Opus Group, Opus IVS operates globally with locations in the US, UK, and Australia.
For more information
Justin
Baronoff Merit Mile
561-362-8888 – office
407-340-2247
–
mobile
[email protected]
SOURCE Opus IVS
