Opus IVS To Unveil Quickadas Solution At SEMA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

QuickADAS

Simplifies

ADAS

Calibration,

Enhancing

Efficiency

for

Collision

Repair

Shops

DEXTER, Mich., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVSTM, the global leader in diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming, and on-demand remote expert support, now has QuickADASTM available and ready to activate for all DriveSafe

customers

who

are

subscribers

of

ADAS

MAP.

As part of the DriveSafeTM diagnostics platform, QuickADAS provides collision repair shops with a fast,

reliable

way

to

perform both

static

and

dynamic

ADAS

calibrations

directly on

tool,

without any remoting required. Visit booth #33071 from November 5 to November 8 to see this

groundbreaking

solution in

action.

With recent data indicating that nearly all new vehicles are equipped with ADAS features, and studies showing growth in ADAS services averaging 17% per year -QuickADAS is designed to simplify the calibration process as demand continues to outpace repair activity. By enabling repair shops to handle ADAS calibrations efficiently without relying on third-party services, QuickADAS offers a practical, in-house solution to meet increasing calibration needs.

"We announced QuickADAS last year and are thrilled to now have it available for all DriveSafe customers using ADAS MAP."

Streamlined, Targeted Calibration Workflow

A standout feature of QuickADAS is its integration with ADAS MAP – giving DriveSafe users the ability to automatically detect all ADAS systems in a vehicle and scrub estimates to determine precisely which ADAS services and calibrations are necessary. This targeted approach streamlines shop workflows and ensures that each vehicle is returned to the customer with all safety systems fully calibrated, enhancing both repair efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Direct Integration with Leading Industry Platforms

QuickADAS seamlessly integrates within the Opus IVS platform and thru ADAS MAP the

combined suite gives links to ALLDATA, OEM service information websites, ICAR, and other manufacturer-specific ADAS resources, providing technicians with instant access to critical repair information. This integration enables faster, more accurate calibrations with minimal downtime, ultimately

enhancing

productivity

across

the

shop. Attendees

at

booth #33071

can see firsthand how these integrations simplify calibration workflows.

"We

announced

QuickADAS

last

year

and

are

thrilled to

now

have

it

available for

all

DriveSafe customers using ADAS MAP" said Brian Herron, President and CEO of Opus IVS. "This solution combines automation with precision, empowering repair shops to confidently manage ADAS calibrations in-house and meet the growing demand with ease."

QuickADAS

will

be

available

for

live

demonstrations

at

the

Opus

IVS booth, allowing attendees to experience how the solution optimizes ADAS calibration in real-time. As vehicles become more advanced, equipped with complex safety technologies, QuickADAS provides shops with the tools they need to stay competitive and perform accurate calibrations in an evolving

automotive

landscape.

Visit

Opus

IVS

at

SEMA

Booth

#33071

Opus

IVS

invites

collision

repair

professionals

to

discover AiVS at booth #33071 and explore how AI-driven diagnostics can revolutionize their repair processes.

About

Opus

IVS

Opus

IVS supports independent automotive shops in repairing the most complex vehicles with a blend of diagnostic tools, programming, and live repair guidance from

OE brand-specific master technicians. Since its establishment in 2018, Opus IVS has grown through uniting expertise from industry innovators like DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, Bluelink, Auto Enginuity, and Auto Techcelerators empowering over 50,000 workshops worldwide. As part of the Opus Group, Opus IVS operates globally with locations in the US, UK, and Australia.

For more information

Justin

Baronoff Merit Mile

561-362-8888 – office

407-340-2247

–

mobile

[email protected]

SOURCE Opus IVS

