Nomad Foods To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Thursday, November 14, 2024
Date
10/31/2024 8:32:49 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WOKING, England, Oct.
31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD ) today announced it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 before New York stock exchange market open on Thursday, November 14, 2024. A conference call with members of the executive management team will be held to discuss the results with additional comments and details.
The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, November 14, 2024. To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial +1-866-250-8117 and international listeners may dial +1-412-317-6011. Additionally, there will be a presentation to accompany the conference call and the call is being webcast.
Both can be accessed at the Nomad Foods website at
under Investor Relations. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by listeners in North America by dialing +1-844-512-2921 and by international listeners by dialing +1-412-317-6671; the replay pin number is 10192559.
Enquiries
Investor Relations Contact
Jason English
[email protected]
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD ) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at
.
SOURCE Nomad Foods Limited
